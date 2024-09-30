ZEROBASEONE to sing opening theme song Only One Story for popular Japanese anime Pokémon

ZEROBASEONE, the popular rookie boy group who not long ago made a comeback, is set to release an OST for the superhit Japanese anime Pokémon soon. The title of the opening theme song is Only One Story.

On September 30, 2024, ZEROBASEONE will be singing the opening theme titled Only One Story for Pokémon on October 11 at midnight KST. Only One Story is an original Japanese digital single song by the boy group that was selected as the OST for the popular Japanese anime.

According to ZEROBASEONE's official Japanese site, Only One Story is a refreshing and cheerful track that will sing of encouragement and will send words of power to those who are setting out on an adventure, with the message “Everything will be alright.”

The track expresses the theme of Pokémon while focusing on the adventures of the main characters Rico and Roy as they take on a new journey to write their own story and lend courage to move forward with friends. Only One Story will be heard for the first time in the episode of Pokémon airing today.

The track will further have an addictive melody infused with ZEROBASEONE’s unique style. The boy group also expressed that they are excited about their first collaboration with Japanese anime and said that they are truly happy to sing the opening theme for “one of our favorite childhood anime, Pokémon.” The boy group added that the melody in Only One Story chorus is incredibly catchy, and they hope that everyone listens to the “impactful chorus lyrics.”

ZEROBASEONE, also known as ZB1, is a popular rookie K-pop boy group formed by WakeOne through the MNet reality show Boys Planet. The group is made up of nine members, namely Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Hanbin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin.

ZB1 marked their official debut on July 10, 2023, with their first extended play (EP) YOUTH IN THE SHADE alongside the lead track In Bloom. The album sold over 2 million units on release, peaking at number one on the Circle Album chart.

