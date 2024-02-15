ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo makes cinematic solo debut with STAY music video from ENTITY, an emotive reflection; WATCH

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo makes a highly anticipated solo debut with a cinematic flair in the music video for STAY, the lead track from his first mini-album, ENTITY. This marks Cha Eun Woo’s first venture into solo artistry, featuring six tracks, including the lead song STAY.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo marks solo debut with STAY music video

ASTRO's multi-talented member, Cha Eun Woo, has embarked on an exciting new chapter in his career as he makes his solo debut with the release of his first mini-album, ENTITY, featuring the emotionally charged lead track, STAY. The album, released by Fantagio on Thursday, marks his inaugural solo venture into the music industry.

The lead track, STAY, is a country pop song that offers solace to those dealing with the pain of separation from loved ones. Accompanying the release is the cinematic music video for STAY, featuring American actress India Eisely, providing a visually stunning and emotive reflection of the song. The video complements the poignant lyrics, creating a captivating narrative that aligns with Cha Eun Woo's artistic vision for his solo debut.

Watch Cha Eun Woo’s music video for STAY here;

All you need to know about Cha Eun Woo’s solo debut album ENTITY

ENTITY is a reflection of Cha Eun Woo's raw emotions as Lee Dong Min, unmasking the artist beyond the Cha Eun Woo persona, as described by Fantagio, his agency. Impressively, he actively participated in writing the lyrics for all six tracks, aiming to convey his determination to "live honestly while accepting all of [him]self."

The album revolves around the concept of a metaphorical ‘home,’ embodying the title ‘ENTITY’. The lead track, STAY, is a country pop song offering solace to those navigating the pain of separation. With tracks like Where am I, Fu*king great time, and You're the Best, Cha Eun Woo's ENTITY delivers a promising diverse musical journey that showcases his multifaceted talent and sincerity.

Furthermore, Cha Eun Woo is poised to captivate his fans with the inaugural solo fan-concert, Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator. Unfolding on February 17 in Seoul, the event promises an exclusive showcase of all the tracks from his debut solo mini-album, brought to life through live performances for the first time. Aptly named 'Mystery Elevator,' the concert assures an enthralling experience, fostering an intimate connection between Cha Eun Woo and his dedicated fan base. This solo stage debut represents a pivotal moment in the artist's career, promising an unforgettable and cherished experience for both Cha Eun Woo and the enthusiastic audience accompanying him on this musical journey.

