ATEEZ announces 2025 WORLD TOUR TOWARDS THE LIGHT : WILL TO POWER IN EUROPE; Set to perform in 12 cities from January

ATEEZ announced that they will be embarking on their Europe World Tour starting January 2025. The group will be performing in 12 cities across the continent including London, Berlin, Paris and more. ATEEX had last made a comeback with their 10th mini album GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 which was released this May. They will be releasing their fourth Japanese album Birthday on October 2.

On September 27, ATEEZ announced that they would be holding their 025 WORLD TOUR TOWARDS THE LIGHT : WILL TO POWER IN EUROPE. According to the schedule revealed, the tour will be kicking off on January 18, 2025, from Lyon-Décines. This will be followed by Milan on the 20th, Zurich on the 23rd, London on the 27th and Manchester on the 30th. As for February, they will be starting off with Amsterdam on the 3rd followed by Barcelona on the 7th, Cologne on the 11th, Copenhagen on the 14th, Berlin on the 18th, Paris on the 22nd and Brussels on the 25th.

Check out the detailed schedule below.

The group is known for their amazing choreographies and powerful performances. The group impresses with their amazing tracks and dances each time they make a comeback. They have won several awards for their catchy tunes and performances.

ATEEZ debuted in October 2018 with Treasure EP.1: All to Zero. Members include Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. They are a dynamic K-pop group known for their intense performances, captivating music, and dedication. The group also took over the 2024 Coachella Valley Music Festival with their infectious music and heart-throbbing performance. They proved once again why they are popular for their energetic dance and sounds.

ATEEZ has garnered a strong global following, often referred to as global performance idols. With hits like Wonderland, Answer, and Guerrilla, they have showcased an immersive storytelling concept, exploring themes of adventure, rebellion, and freedom.

