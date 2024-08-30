When ATEEZ members ‘flirted’ with Jessi and surprisingly made her blush; Watch

Jessi, the famous K-pop soloist who is known for bringing a new dawn in the music industry with her bold style, once had an unforgettable moment with the beloved K-pop boy group ATEEZ members. At that time, the members of ATEEZ made Jessi blush with their ‘flirting’ skills.

This all happened 3 years ago on September 23, 2021, when all ATEEZ members except Jongho appeared as guests on Jessi's famous talk show, Showterview with Jessi.

During the show, there was a segment called Yaja Time when all the ATEEZ members Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, and Wooyoung, who are in reality younger than Jessi, needed to talk casually with her. Wooyoung immediately said “sure” without honorifics, surprising everyone.

But Jessi stayed confident and boasted, “You 99 liners, I am born in 1988,” so bring it on. But as soon as ATEEZ members started casually talking to her, she couldn’t keep her cool and blushed.

What was fun was that ATEEZ members talked casually with Jessi, which seemed like ‘flirting’ as they even complimented her. When Mingi asked if she was happy to see them, she blushed and said she was.

When Wooyoung playfully called Jessi by her birth name “Hyunju” and complimented her black hair, she blushed even more while hiding her face and saying thanks. Jessi later said that Wooyoung probably can talk to anyone casually.

Later when Hongjoong asked Seonghwa to say what he wanted to say to Jessi, the ATEEZ member got shy and said shyly, “I really like Jessi,” which made the Gum rapper blush, and she announced, “I can’t do this” while turning.

In recent news, ATEEZ has recently concluded their fifth world tour, The Light: Will to Power Tour, on August 11. ATEEZ has further been confirmed to headline the first-ever WATERBOMB festival in LA in September with former IZ*ONE member Kwon Eunbi.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ created history earlier this year by becoming the first-ever K-pop boy group to perform at the Coachella music festival. They further became the first South Korean act to headline the Mawazine music festival.

