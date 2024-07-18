TXT, TWICE, ATEEZ become only K-pop artists to land on list of top 10 best-selling albums in US in 1st half of 2024

TXT, ATEEZ, and TWICE have emerged as the only Korean artists to make it onto the U.S. list of top 10 best-selling albums in the first half of 2024. Compiled by American music data tracking firm Luminate, the midyear list highlights TXT’s minisode 3: TOMORROW, ATEEZ’s GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1, and TWICE’s With YOU-th, each marking a significant achievement in the fiercely competitive market.

TXT, TWICE, ATEEZ secure a spot among top 10 best-selling albums in US for half of 2024

In an impressive milestone for K-pop, TXT, ATEEZ, and TWICE have made their mark on the U.S. midyear list of best-selling albums for 2024. Compiled by American music data tracking firm Luminate, formerly Nielsen Music, this list highlights the top albums sold between December 29, 2023, and June 27, 2024.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, aka TXT's minisode 3: TOMORROW, stands out as the highest-selling album by a male artist or group, securing the No. 6 spot overall. This achievement underscores the group's growing popularity and strong international presence.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ's GOLDEN HOUR: Part.1 quickly rose to prominence, landing at No. 7 despite being released just before the end of the tracking period. ATEEZ's rapid ascent is a testament to their dynamic performances and dedicated fanbase.

TWICE, the only girl group to make the list, claimed the No. 9 spot with their mini-album With YOU-th, which previously debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. This recognition further cements TWICE's position as one of the leading global girl groups, celebrated for their catchy music and vibrant stage presence.

Advertisement

Notably, Taylor Swift dominated the list, occupying five of the top 10 spots, with other major artists like Billie Eilish and Beyoncé also making appearances. However, the inclusion of TXT, ATEEZ, and TWICE highlights the significant impact and growing influence of K-pop in the U.S. music market.

Enlisted below are top 10 best-selling albums of mid-2024 in US

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department (2,474,000) Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft (306,000) Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter (257,000) Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version) (250,000) Taylor Swift – Lover (208,000) TXT – minisode 3: TOMORROW (193,000) ATEEZ – GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1 (191,000) Taylor Swift – folklore (174,000) TWICE – With YOU-th (174,000) Taylor Swift – Midnights (171,000)

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN, BTS record highest 1st day of sales by K-pop groups in Hanteo's history; Stray Kids, TXT, ENHYPEN follow close