ATEEZ announces GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2 on 6th debut anniversary; to compete with BTS' Jin's Happy on November 15

On October 24, marking the sixth anniversary of their debut, ATEEZ sent ATINY, their beloved fans into frenzy by announcing the upcoming release of their album GOLDEN HOUR: Part.2. The album, set to drop on November 15, comes about six months after the release of GOLDEN HOUR: Part.1 and will compete head-to-head with BTS member Jin's debut solo album Happy, which is led by the title track Running Wild. The simultaneous release date has already generated buzz among K-pop fans, setting the stage for a high-profile showdown.

This announcement follows the group’s recent successes and reflects their growth in the music scene. ATEEZ, consisting of members Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho, debuted on October 24, 2018, with the EP Treasure EP.1: All to Zero. Over the past six years, the group has built a formidable reputation, known for their intense performances and thematic storytelling.

Earlier this year, ATEEZ's GOLDEN HOUR: Part.1 achieved remarkable success, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and claiming the top spot on both the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart and the UK Official Physical Albums Chart. The album’s lead single, WORK, further cemented their international appeal, and with over 1.5 million copies sold in the first week, it became the group’s fourth million-seller. The group also broke new ground by becoming the first South Korean act to achieve three top 10 albums on the UK Official Albums Charts within a year.

The upcoming album release will follow ATEEZ’s latest single, Birthday, which dropped on October 1. The Japanese track made a strong impact, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard Japan Top Singles Sales Chart and No. 4 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100.

As anticipation builds for GOLDEN HOUR: Part.2, fans eagerly await how ATEEZ's new release will stack up against Jin's solo debut. The November 15 release promises to be a thrilling day in K-pop, with both Jin and ATEEZ’s releases offering fresh music from two of the genre’s biggest names.

