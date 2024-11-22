'We were strict': ATEEZ's Wooyoung picks favorite TXT member, fights with Soobin on ignoring texts

ATEEZ's Wooyoung recently joined TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s (TXT) Soobin on the new variety show Your Favorite’s Favorites (also known as Faves’ Faves or The Bias of Our Bias), bringing fans a hilarious and heartfelt look at their past trainee days and current close friendship. The show’s unique format has each episode featuring a guest who shares their “faves,” and Wooyoung’s episode, released today, was packed with lighthearted banter, fond memories, and some playful teasing.

The two stars shared a hilarious and candid moment as they reminisced about their early days as trainees under the same company. Wooyoung and Soobin’s friendship was not always smooth sailing. As Soobin recounted, the two had a bit of a rough start due to a misunderstanding over age differences.

Soobin, who had confused Wooyoung with another trainee, had addressed him informally, which did not sit well with the latter, who was older. This led to a brief period of tension, with Soobin even feeling discouraged by the ATEEZ member’s apparent dislike for him.

“I thought Wooyoung didn’t like me at first,” Soobin admitted, recalling how Wooyoung’s “blatant” reactions made him feel unwelcome. Wooyoung quickly cleared up the misunderstanding, joking that Soobin was just too close to Hueningkai, which sparked more playful bickering between the two. Despite their rocky start, the two now share a deep, genuine friendship, with both acknowledging each other’s kind hearts.

Things got even more entertaining when Soobin casually asked Wooyoung to pick his favorite member of TXT. Without missing a beat, Wooyoung chose Yeonjun, even before Soobin finished the question. “Yeonjun, who I like the most?” Wooyoung said, showing no hesitation. Soobin, amused, responded by teasing Wooyoung and jokingly asking who Wooyoung liked the least. “You,” Wooyoung playfully answered, but quickly clarified, “No, actually, I like Soobin. He’s so cute.”

Watch the full episode here.

The two shared a fun, affectionate moment as they teased and laughed together, with Soobin stating, “But I love Wooyoung,” proving that their bond has only grown stronger over the years. Fans couldn’t help but enjoy the natural chemistry and genuine affection between these two stars, showing just how tight-knit their friendship has become since their trainee days.

Wooyoung’s pick of Yeonjun as his favorite member might have been a surprise, but the love between him and Soobin is clearly real, making their time together on Bias of our Bias even more memorable.

