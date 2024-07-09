BLACKPINK’s Lisa tops Billboard's Global Excl US; debuts at no 4 on Global 200 and no 70 on Hot 100 charts with ROCKSTAR

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is continuing her quest to set an unprecedented standard of success in her ROCKSTAR era. This much-awaited solo comeback single is already setting new records for the K-pop idol’s career. Now, ROCKSTAR has claimed some impressive spots on this week’s three major Billboard charts.

Lisa's ROCKSTAR soars high on this week's three major Billboard charts

According to updates on July 9, Lisa’s ROCKSTAR has topped this week’s Billboard 200 Excl. U.S. chart. At the same time, it has also entered the top 10 on Global 200, landing at the impressive no. 4 spot, followed by Billie Eilish’s Birds of A Feather at no. 5.

In addition, with ROCKSTAR, Lisa has earned her highest solo career entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song has debuted on no. 70 on this esteemed music chart, surpassing the BLACKPINK member’s previous solo tracks LALISA and MONEY.

Lisa’s debut solo LALISA and MONEY peaked at no. 84 and 90 on the Hot 100 chart back in 2021 when both tracks were released.

More about Lisa's ROCKSTAR

On June 28, around 9:00 a.m. KST (5:30 a.m. IST), Lisa marked her much-awaited solo comeback with the single ROCKSTAR. Prior to the release, the track had created much buzz with the K-pop icon’s fierce avatar and fans were eagerly looking forward to the music video drop.

Lisa didn’t disappoint, she unveiled an epic MV for her comeback single ROCKSTAR, channeling a bold and powerful persona. From the insane visuals and cinematic storytelling to the MONEY Singer’s iconic dance break and rap flow, everything made this music video earn 10 million YouTube views within 6 hours of release.

On top of that, Lisa portrayed the connection with her roots in this song. The whole MV was shot in a Chinatown based in Thailand and featured mostly people from her home country.

Aside from Billboard, the song has also been performing extremely well on Spotify as well. Last week, the song debuted at no. 8 on Spotify's US Chart, marking the biggest entry by a K-pop female soloist on the platform.

On this special day, celebrate Lisa’s Billboard achievements by rewatching ROCKSTAR MV:

Lisa’s power-injecting comeback also marks her first solo music release under her newly-launched agency LLOUD. In a gratitude message, the K-pop idol promised fans that there’s more to look forward to!

