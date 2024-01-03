After establishing ODD ATELIER, BLACKPINK's Jennie to drop first solo EP in 2024; Deets inside

Jennie, from the globally acclaimed group BLACKPINK, recently shared her aspirations during a recording for KBS 2TV's Lee Hyori's Red Carpet. In a candid conversation with host Lee Hyori, Jennie unveiled her motivations behind founding her independent agency, ODD ATELIER (OA), expressing a desire for creative freedom in her solo pursuits. Among her revelations was her dream to release her debut full-length solo album in 2024, sparking anticipation for her upcoming musical journey.

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently disclosed the motivation behind establishing her one-person agency, ODD ATELIER (OA), during a recording for KBS 2TV's talk show Lee Hyori's Red Carpet. Sharing her thoughts with host Lee Hyori, Jennie expressed her desire for more freedom and comfort in her solo endeavors, despite cherishing her seven years with her former company. She highlighted the significance of OA, emphasizing her pursuit of individual activities with a familiar crew and her quest for freedom even if it meant a different path.

Reflecting on her learning journey in her previous agency, Jennie embraced the challenge of self-exploration and independence, contemplating her future endeavors. When asked about the possibility of OA nurturing other artists, she admitted it was an amusing thought but indicated her primary focus on nurturing her own career. Amidst light-hearted banter with Lee Hyori about potential collaboration, Jennie revealed her dream of releasing her debut solo full-length album in 2024, expressing aspirations to showcase her music to the world.

The episode marks the inaugural recording of Lee Hyori's Red Carpet, part of The Seasons series, which aims to alleviate public stress with music and stories. Lee Hyori takes on the role of sole MC for the first time in 26 years since her debut. Jennie's revelation about her upcoming album adds to the anticipation for her solo career's evolution in the coming year.

Jennie recently unveiled her personal label ODD ATELIER

In a groundbreaking move, Jennie launched ODD ATELIER, her innovative personal label, on December 24, signaling a distinctive turn in her career. Emerging in November 2023, OA reflects Jennie's pursuit of individual artistic ventures beyond BLACKPINK's collective identity. As Jennie embarks on her solo journey with ODD ATELIER, BLACKPINK renews its commitment to joint projects under YG Entertainment. This strategic move allows members to explore solo paths while maintaining ties to BLACKPINK's success, showcasing a dynamic balance between individual aspirations and collective achievements under YG Entertainment's supportive umbrella.

