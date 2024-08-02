BIGBANG's G-Dragon reported to appear on 2024 MAMA Awards in November; agency Galaxy Corp says 'nothing decided'

According to a latest report by K-media outlet Newsen on August 2, BIGBANG's iconic member G-Dragon is set to make waves in the music industry once again. The buzz surrounds his anticipated return at the 2024 MAMA Awards, set to be held later this year in November. This news has ignited excitement among fans and industry insiders alike, who are eager to see what the legendary artist has in store.

Sources close to G-Dragon's agency, Galaxy Corporation, have confirmed that while various offers have been received, no final decisions have been made yet. "We are indeed preparing for a comeback in the latter half of the year," an official from the agency shared. "An album is currently in the works, but specifics about the performance are still being discussed." This statement has only fueled the speculation and curiosity about G-Dragon’s upcoming musical venture.

BIGBANG member G-Dragon’s return to the stage is highly anticipated, especially after his recent appointment as a visiting professor at KAIST's Department of Mechanical Engineering until June 2026. This unusual yet exciting role for a K-pop idol has added another layer of laurels to his already multifaceted career. Fans are now left wondering how G-Dragon will merge his artistic genius with his academic pursuits, and whether this will influence his new music.

Meanwhile, on August 1, it was confirmed that YG Entertainment had transferred the trademark rights to G-Dragon. This was done without any compensation charges in honor of G-Dragon’s revolutionary contributions to the industry.

On the other hand, the 2024 MAMA Awards, an annual highlight in the K-pop calendar, will take place across two major venues. The event will kick off at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on November 21, before moving to the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, for the subsequent shows on November 22 and 23.

As anticipation builds, the music world waits with bated breath to see both; how G-Dragon will captivate audiences once again and what will unfold at the most-awaited annual night that is the MAMA Awards. G-Dragon’s comeback is expected to not only revive his musical legacy but also show his evolution as an artist.

