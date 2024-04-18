BIGBANG's G-Dragon's agency comments on reports of August release; reiterates 2024 second half schedule

G-Dragon will be making a solo comeback later this year as confirmed by his agency. Earlier today, that is April 18, reports claimed that the rapper will be releasing his album in August. His agency commented on the reports and reiterated that he will indeed make a solo return but the schedule cannot be confirmed just yet. Here is what they had to say.

G-Dragon to return with an album and tour later this year

According to reports released on April 18, G-Dragon is holding various meetings for his comeback and plans to tour after returning to the music industry. Responding to these reports his agency Galaxy Corporation stated that G-Dragon will make a comeback in the second half of the year, but there is no specific schedule.

On April 16, the company had announced that the rapper is preparing to release a solo album which is expected to be released in the second half of 2024. This would mark his first solo release since 2017, his first solo comeback in 7 years. The artist's last release was his second mini album, Kwon Ji Yong which was released in June 2017.

More about G-Dragon

G-Dragon was reported to be under police investigation for charges of drug use. Recreational use of narcotics is illegal in South Korea. The rapper officially made a statement on October 27 and denied allegations of drug abuse against him. After investigations and drug tests were conducted, he was officially cleared of the drug charges.

On December 21, G-Dragon declared his idea of JUSPEACE Foundation which will be working for drug eradication. The slogan of the foundation is Guard the Peace & Love of Justice. The initial investment of 300 million Won will be paid by G-Dragon. The rapper also revealed that the donation would be made in the name of VIP (BIGBANG's fan).

G-Dragon also expressed his concerns about the rise in drug consumption among juveniles. The foundation's aim is to spread awareness and bring about social change.

