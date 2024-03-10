G-Dragon's agency shuts down dating rumors with Miss Korea runner-up Kim Go Eun

BIGBANG's G-Dragon signed with Galaxy Corporation in December 2023 as his contract with YG Entertainment came to an end. During a press conference, it was revealed that the idol will be making a comeback soon and is planning for the release in 2024. The rapper has been surrounded by dating rumors since last summer with former Miss Korea runner-up Kim Go Eun. His agency denied such reports and mentioned that they are only close friends.

G-Dragon's agency denies dating rumors with Miss Korea runner-up Kim Go Eun

On March 10, a South Korean media outlet reported the possibility of a relationship between BIGBANG member G-Dragon and former Miss Korea runner-up Kim Go Eun. They claim fans had been speculating that the two have been dating since July 2023 as they were spotted at various events together. G-Dragon and Kim Go Eun were spotted at the PSG match at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka, Japan. Pictures of them using the elevator of the same buildings were also added to these speculations.

G-Dragon's agency Galaxy Corporation was quick to deny such rumors. They issued a statement saying that G-Dragon and Kim Go Eun are not in a romantic relationship. The company commented that Kim Go Eun is just a close friend and their social circles overlap with one another.

Advertisement

G-Dragon's recent activities

G-Dragon was reported to be under police investigation for charges of drug use in October 2023. Recreational use of narcotics is illegal in South Korea. The rapper officially made a statement on October 27 and denied allegations of drug abuse against him. After investigations and drug tests were conducted, he was officially cleared of the drug charges.

As his contract with YG Entertainment came to an end, he signed with the AI company Galaxy Corporation. At a press conference, the company's director announced that the rapper had signed a contract with them. It was also revealed that BIGBANG's G-Dragon would be making a comeback in 2024 for which he is preparing.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' V seems lonely in new teaser clip for upcoming digital single FRI(END)S; watch