G-Dragon rings in Seollal alongside Lee Min Ho, Lee Jung Jae, Jung Woo Sung and more

G-Dragon marked Seollal with his celebrity friends Lee Min Ho, Lee Jung Jae, Jung Woo Sung and more. They had also celebrated the New Year together in January. G-Dragon was tied up in a drug controversy last year but was cleared of all charges. The idol also signed with Galaxy Corporation for his activities. He is also preparing for a comeback sometime this year.

G-Dragon celebrates Seollal with Lee Min Ho, Lee Jung Jae and more

G-Dragon took to Instagram and shared a group photo on his story of him and fellow celebrities as they ringed in the lunar New Year Seollal. The photo included Lee Min Ho, Lee Jung Jae, Daesang Group Vice Chairman Lim Se Ryung, Shinsegae Group Vice Chairman Jung Yong Jin, Jang Dong Gun and Go So Young, Jung Woo Sung and more.

G-Dragon's recent activities

G-Dragon was reported to be under police investigation for charges of drug use. Recreational use of narcotics is illegal in South Korea. The rapper officially made a statement on October 27 and denied allegations of drug abuse against him. After investigations and drug tests were conducted, he was officially cleared of the drug charges.

During a press conference held on December 21, Galaxy Corporation's director announced that the rapper had signed a contract with them. It was also revealed that he would be making a comeback in 2024 for which he is preparing.

On December 21, G-Dragon had declared his idea of the JUSPEACE Foundation which will be working for drug eradication. The slogan of the foundation is Guard the Peace & Love of Justice. The initial investment of 300 million Won will be paid by G-Dragon. The rapper also revealed that the donation would be made in the name of VIP (BIGBANG's fan).

In his letter, G-Dragon had also mentioned his concerns about the rise in drug consumption among juveniles. The foundation's aim is to spread awareness and bring about social change.

