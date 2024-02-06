BLACKPINK’s Jennie talks about her appearance in Apartment 404 and making variety show comeback

BLACKPINK's Jennie makes her return to variety shows official by joining Apartment 404 permanently. Under the direction of Jung Chul Min, renowned for his work on the acclaimed tvN variety show Sixth Sense, Apartment 404 is a reality variety program that unfolds within the confines of an apartment, housing a collective of six occupants. Together, they embark on a journey to unravel the mysteries surrounding extraordinary occurrences within their living quarters. Alongside Jennie, the cast includes esteemed personalities such as Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Jung Ha, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Yang Se Chan.

Jennie becomes a regular member of Apartment 404

The upcoming tvN variety show Apartment 404 marks Jennie's return to fixed variety programming since her appearance on Village Survival, the Eight. Expressing her anticipation for the new program, Jennie stated, "I have always been drawn to investigative narratives, and upon learning that esteemed cast and crew members whom I admire will be collaborating on this project, I felt compelled to join. As it's been a while since my last variety show appearance, I see this as a special gift for my fans."

Reflecting on her reunion with Yoo Jae Suk, her former co-star on Village Survival, the Eight, Jennie reminisced fondly, saying, "I cherished the memories of our time together as we filmed joyfully. Despite my initial nervousness, Yoo Jae Suk took such good care of me that I was able to enjoy the experience." She further added, "From the outset of filming, the entire cast made me feel comfortable and supported, fostering a sense of camaraderie as we embarked on solving mysteries together, which facilitated our bonding."

Advertisement

Expressing her enthusiasm for the investigative genre, Jennie remarked, "I was deeply engaged in the real-life cases portrayed in Apartment 404, to the extent that I felt fully immersed in the investigations. It was easy to forget we were filming, given the authenticity of the experience. I hope viewers will be equally captivated by the unfolding narratives." Concluding her remarks, Jennie emphasized, "Each member of our team possesses distinct personalities, so I encourage viewers to enjoy witnessing how we approach and dissect each case."

More about Jennie

Jennie Kim, renowned as a member of BLACKPINK, began her journey with YG Entertainment in 2010. She gained fame through collaborations with G-Dragon and debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016. In 2018, she debuted as a solo artist with SOLO. In 2022, Jennie was announced to star in the HBO series The Idol. In 2023, she launched her agency, OA (ODD ATELIER), for her solo endeavors while continuing with BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie among top 10 richest female K-pop idols list with millions in net worth: Report