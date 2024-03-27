BIGBANG's G-Dragon's heartfelt birthday wish for model-friend Soo Joo sparks dating rumors; here's why

BIGBANG's G-Dragon recently found himself entangled in dating rumors with model-friend Soo Joo following his heartfelt birthday message to her on March 27. Their history, including past collaborations and public displays of camaraderie, added fuel to the rumors, leaving fans intrigued about the nature of their relationship.

G-Dragon shared birthday message for model Soo Joo

BIGBANG's G-Dragon has found himself amidst dating rumors with model-friend Soo Joo after a recent Instagram post sparked speculation among fans. On March 27, G-Dragon shared a photo of himself and Soo Joo, accompanied by a heart emoji, to celebrate her birthday. The heartwarming gesture and the close bond portrayed in the picture ignited chatter about a potential romantic relationship between them.

While some fans praised their friendship and admired their chemistry, others couldn't help but wonder if there was more to their relationship. This isn't the first time G-Dragon and Soo Joo have captured attention for their closeness. Last year, G-Dragon publicly celebrated Soo Joo's birthday, showcasing their enduring friendship.

Their relationship dates back to 2013 when they first met during a photo shoot for a renowned fashion magazine's 17th-anniversary cover. Their collaboration raised eyebrows as they posed topless together, shocking the public with their boldness. Over the years, their bond has only strengthened, with G-Dragon even making a surprise appearance on Soo Joo's fashion program Devil's Runway in 2016.

As speculation swirls around the nature of their relationship, fans continue to support G-Dragon and Soo Joo, whether as friends or potentially something more. Regardless of their romantic status, their unwavering camaraderie and shared experiences testify to the depth of their connection, leaving fans eager to see what the future holds for the dynamic duo.

More details about G-Dragon's latest activities

G-Dragon, the iconic K-Pop star, made headlines in 2023 as he signed with Galaxy Corporation following the end of his contract with YG Entertainment. Then, fans were thrilled to learn about his upcoming comeback in 2024. Additionally, G-Dragon sparked speculation about collaborating with Maroon 5's Adam Levine with a mysterious social media post, This Love. Furthermore, he showed support for fellow BIGBANG member Daesung by attending his concert, D's ROAD, alongside Taeyang, delighting fans with their presence and camaraderie on stage.

