BTS honored at American Music Awards’ 50th-anniversary show with iconic boy bands One Direction, NSYNC and more

BTS, one of the most popular boy bands in the world, has once again made headlines. During the 50th anniversary special event, the K-pop group was mentioned as part of the iconic boy groups that changed the world. It showcases BTS’ impact and how they managed to put K-pop in the global map.

On October 6, 2024, at 8 PM ET, the American Music Awards 50th-anniversary special event was held where the fourth-generation K-pop band, Stray Kids was invited to perform. However, during the show, a segment was held where many legendary boy bands were being honored from different eras. Iconic groups such as Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, One Direction, and more were mentioned in the elaborate montage.

Amongst them, BTS was also included and acknowledged for their current status as the biggest boy band in the world. This only goes to prove how famous the group is not just in the K-pop scene but globally.

BTS is a South Korean K-pop band that consists of seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-hope. Six members, except Jin, are currently serving in the military for their mandatory enlistment.

The boy band made its debut in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. Some of their signature songs include Blood Sweat Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, Black Swan and more. The group is also the first K-pop act to be nominated for a Grammy Award.

The group recently celebrated its 11th debut anniversary on July 13, 2024, with a two-week celebration called FESTA, where Jin held a special event to meet the fans. Currently, every member of the group except Jin is enlisted in the military, and they will be discharged sometime around 2025.