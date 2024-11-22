SM Entertainment assemble: EXO’s Suho, aespa's Karina, RIIZE's Wonbin, more artists unite for Na Young Suk's The Game Caterers 2; WATCH
Get ready for an epic SM Entertainment reunion as EXO's Suho, aespa's Karina, RIIZE's Wonbin, and more unite for special The Game Caterers 2. Watch the chaotic preview below!
SM Entertainment’s legendary roster of stars is coming together to celebrate the agency’s 30th anniversary in a highly anticipated special of Na Young Suk’s The Game Caterers 2. Known for its unique format, the show takes viewers behind the scenes as PD Na visits various workplaces, challenging guests to playful yet competitive games. From BTS to Girls’ Generation, and the casts of Vincenzo and Hospital Playlist, The Game Caterers has brought countless memorable moments, and now, it’s SM Entertainment’s turn in the spotlight.
The SM Entertainment special boasts a star-studded lineup featuring young artists RIIZE’s Wonbin, aespa’s Karina, and NCT’s Doyoung, and seasoned stars Red Velvet’s Seulgi, EXO’s Suho, and SHINee’s Key, as well as members from iconic groups like Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon, Super Junior’s Leeteuk, TVXQ’s Changmin, and H.O.T.’s Kangta. In the newly released preview teaser, these iconic artists kick things off by dancing together to H.O.T.’s classic hit Candy, bringing nostalgic joy to long-time K-pop fans. However, true to the chaotic energy The Game Caterers 2 is known for, hilarity quickly ensues.
PD Na jokingly observes, “We dreamed of SM [artists] becoming one, but it seems like you’re gradually becoming divided instead.” The preview captures the stars humorously struggling to recall each other’s songs, leading to comedic missteps and friendly jabs. Yet, the SM family proves their camaraderie when RIIZE’s Wonbin faces an unfair ruling during a game. In a heartwarming moment, the other artists passionately rally to defend him, shouting in unison that he answered correctly.
Watch the preview teaser for The Game Caterers 2 SM Entertainment special here:
This rare gathering not only highlights the rich legacy of SM Entertainment but also offers fans a delightful glimpse of their favorite artists interacting in unexpected ways. From playful banter to heartfelt teamwork, the special promises a blend of nostalgia and fresh entertainment.
The first episode of the SM special is set to air on November 29 at 8:40 p.m. KST. With Na Young Suk at the helm and a powerhouse lineup of K-pop icons, fans are eagerly awaiting the fun, games, and unfiltered moments.
