Meet Stray Kids members: All about K-pop octet’s Aussie line, Dance Racha, and more

Stray Kids members are a force to be reckoned with in the world of K-pop, bringing together talent, passion, and a unique bond that captivates fans globally. Formed under JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show, Stray Kids comprises eight dynamic and versatile members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

What sets Stray Kids apart is their name, which they personally conceptualized to represent the pursuit of dreams, even when feeling lost, and the power of finding extraordinary paths together. This powerful message resonates in their music, which is largely self-produced, showcasing their creativity and individuality. From their hard-hitting performances to their heartfelt lyrics, Stray Kids has redefined the K-pop landscape.

Now, let’s dive deeper into the profiles of each Stray Kids member to discover how they contribute to this extraordinary group.

All about 8 Stray Kids members

1. Bang Chan

Birthday : October 3, 1997

: October 3, 1997 Nationality : Australian-Korean

: Australian-Korean Position : Leader, Producer, Vocalist, Dancer, Rapper

: Leader, Producer, Vocalist, Dancer, Rapper Talent: Songwriting, producing, multi-instrumentalist

Bang Chan, often referred to as the backbone of Stray Kids, was born in Sydney, Australia. With a talent for music production, he trained at JYP Entertainment for seven years before debuting. As a member of the group’s production unit, 3RACHA, Bang Chan plays a crucial role in crafting Stray Kids’ distinctive sound. A natural leader, he nurtures the group’s dynamic and inspires fans with his work ethic and warmth.

2. Lee Know

Birthday : October 25, 1998

: October 25, 1998 Nationality : Korean

: Korean Position : Main Dancer, Sub-Vocalist, Rapper

: Main Dancer, Sub-Vocalist, Rapper Talent: Choreography, dance, singing

Known for his fluid dance moves and well-controlled stage presence, Lee Know started his career as a backup dancer for BTS before joining Stray Kids. Despite his enigmatic exterior, Lee Know’s quirky humor and love for his cats endear him to fans. His expertise in choreography ensures every Stray Kids performance is a visual treat.

3. Changbin

Birthday : August 11, 1999

: August 11, 1999 Nationality : Korean

: Korean Position : Main Rapper, Producer, Sub-Vocalist

: Main Rapper, Producer, Sub-Vocalist Talent: Lyricism, rapping, producing

Changbin, a powerhouse of energy and creativity, is a key member of 3RACHA. His versatile rapping style, ranging from hard-hitting verses to heartfelt lyrics, adds variety to Stray Kids’ tracks. Fans admire his quick wit and ability to light up any room, making him both a musical and personal inspiration.

4. Hyunjin

Birthday : March 20, 2000

: March 20, 2000 Nationality : Korean

: Korean Position : Main Dancer, Rapper, Sub-Vocalist

: Main Dancer, Rapper, Sub-Vocalist Talent: Freestyle dance, visual arts

Hyunjin is often celebrated for his striking visuals and magnetic stage presence. A true artist at heart, he also explores painting and drawing, sharing his creations with fans. Hyunjin’s graceful performances and passion for his craft make him a fan favorite and a central figure in Stray Kids’ rise to global fame. Hyunjin along with Lee Know and Felix are together known as the Dance Racha of Stray Kids

5. HAN

Birthday : September 14, 2000

: September 14, 2000 Nationality : Korean

: Korean Position : Main Rapper, Producer, Sub-Vocalist

: Main Rapper, Producer, Sub-Vocalist Talent: Songwriting, vocals, storytelling

HAN, another integral member of 3RACHA, is celebrated for his musical versatility. Whether delivering fast-paced raps or powerful vocals, his emotional performances resonate deeply with fans. Offstage, his humor and relatability make him a joy to watch, further solidifying his place in fans’ hearts.

6. Felix

Birthday : September 15, 2000

: September 15, 2000 Nationality : Australian-Korean

: Australian-Korean Position : Lead Dancer, Sub-Vocalist, Rapper

: Lead Dancer, Sub-Vocalist, Rapper Talent: Deep voice, baking, dance

Also hailing from Sydney, Felix’s unmistakable deep voice contrasts beautifully with his sweet and cheerful demeanor. Known as the group’s “sunshine,” Felix uplifts those around him with his positivity. Fans also love his passion for baking, often sharing recipes and treats that reflect his thoughtful personality. Felix and Bang Chan are together referred as the Aussie line of the group

7. Seungmin

Birthday : September 22, 2000

: September 22, 2000 Nationality : Korean

: Korean Position : Main Vocalist

: Main Vocalist Talent: Exceptional vocals, songwriting

Seungmin’s warm, rich voice adds a unique dimension to Stray Kids’ music, often anchoring the emotional core of their songs. Beyond his vocal prowess, Seungmin charms fans with his witty humor and love for baseball. His commitment to perfecting his craft is evident in every performance.

8. I.N

Birthday : February 8, 2001

: February 8, 2001 Nationality : Korean

: Korean Position : Sub-Vocalist, Maknae

: Sub-Vocalist, Maknae Talent: Singing, playing multiple instruments

The youngest member, I.N, brings a refreshing energy to Stray Kids. With a sweet voice and a knack for picking up new skills, he’s a fast learner who constantly impresses fans and peers alike. I.N’s cheerful and hardworking personality makes him the beloved “baby” of the group, adored by fans worldwide.

Stray Kids is more than just a band; it has become like a family bound by shared dreams and relentless ambition. Each member contributes their distinct personality and talents to create a cohesive and dynamic group. From Bang Chan’s visionary leadership to I.N’s youthful energy, every member plays a vital role in Stray Kids’ journey to global stardom.

Their story is one of perseverance, creativity, and unity; a testament to their name, which symbolizes finding one’s path despite challenges. As they continue breaking records and crossing boundaries, Stray Kids remains a shining example of how individuality and teamwork can inspire millions.

