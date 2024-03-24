BLACKPINK’s How You Like That becomes first K-pop performance video to surpass 1.6 billion views; WATCH

BLACKPINK, the uber-talented girl group continues their streak as a K-pop titan. In a recent update, the group has yet again achieved a new YouTube milestone, setting an unprecedented success standard in the realm of K-pop.

BLACKPINK scripts history as How You Like That’s performance video amass 1.6 billion views

According to an update on March 23, BLACKPINK’s dance performance video for their track How You Like That has racked up an impressive 1.6 billion views on YouTube, making it the first K-pop performance video to achieve the feat.

The four-piece group has managed to reach the milestone within just 3 years and 8 months since the video’s release on July 6, 2020.

This marks the 4th groundbreaking YouTube achievement for the group. Earlier, their 3 music videos entered the YouTube billions club. DDU-DU DDU-DU, released on June 15, 2018, now has over 2.1 billion views on its music video. Released on April 5, 2019, BLACKPINK’s hit track Kill This Love’s MV has now amassed over 1.9 billion views, while BOOMBAYAH, released on August 8, 2016, currently has around 1.6 billion YouTube views on its music video.

On this special occasion, let’s congratulate BLACKPINK by rewatching How You Like That’s MV:

About BLACKPINK members' latest activities

In 2023, BLACKPINK renewed their contract with YG Entertainment exclusively for group activities. Shortly after, the four members ventured into solo activities, releasing new music, starring in K-dramas, and more.

BLACKPINK’s eldest Jisoo solidified her global influence with her first solo debut album ME in 2023. Following the success, she recently launched her own agency, BLISSOO, to further her portfolio as a K-pop superstar. She is also set to star in an upcoming zombie K-drama titled Influenza.

Meanwhile, Jennie has recently dropped new music in collaboration with American rapper Matt Champion. She was the first from the group to establish a solo label, which she named OA or ODDATELIER. She is also currently seen in tvN’s variety show Apartment 404.

On the other hand, Rosé has yet to reveal anything about her solo agency. Lately, she has been gracing many fashion events and magazines with her elegant presence and evergreen beauty.

The youngest of the group, Lisa followed in the footsteps of Jennie and launched her agency LLOUD following OA. She is also slated to make her Hollywood debut with HBO series The White Lotus season 2.

