Han So Hee's estranged mother gets 1-year suspended prison term over illegal gambling den operation; Know more

Han So Hee's mother has received her prison sentence for operating multiple illegal gambling dens. She was arrested back in September. Reports stated that she was accused of running 12 such establishments. However, this is barely her first crime as before she faced many lawsuits for fraud and forgery cases.

According to reports on December 26, Chuncheon District Court's Judge Kim Do Hyung sentenced her mother, identified as A (55), to a suspended jail term. She has received one year in prison with a two-year suspension for charges related to operating multiple illegal gambling establishments. She will also have to fulfill 120 hours of community service.

The news of her arrest surfaced back in September. At the time, she was facing g accusations of managing over 12 dens between the timeline of 2021 to August 2024, across cities like Ulsan and Wonju. It was reported that she hired business operators who worked as her proxies at these establishments.

Ultimately, she was prosecuted for directly running seven of these gambling dens from January 2022 to late August 2023.

When the news first came to light, Han So Hee's agency 9ATO Entertainment released a statement, clarifying that her mother's actions had nothing to do with the actress and was her sole arbitrary decision. The actress, via her agency, also expressed her disappointment regarding the situation.

Meanwhile, this isn't Ms.Shin's first offense. Back in 2022, she was confirmed to have been involved in multiple fraud and forgery cases and also faced lawsuits for the same.

The My Name actress also doesn't have a good relationship with her mother, especially since he has also fallen victim to her schemes. In 2019, Ms. Shin reportedly borrowed 40 million KRW from an acquaintance, listing the actress as the co-guarantor. When she failed to pay back, Han So Hee had to deal with a lawsuit filed by the lender.

At that time, her agency revealed that although her mother had been barely presence while she grew up, the K-drama star still tried her best to pay off her debts. However, despite her efforts, Ms. Shin continued to misuse Han So Hee's name in various other financial matters.

