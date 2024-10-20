BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ track APT ranks at no 3 on Global Spotify chart with 6.85 million streams

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently made her comeback with a single titled APT featuring Bruno Mars. The song went viral on social media platforms instantly following its release for its catchy tune and artistic music video. It has ranked third on the Global Spotify chart with a total of 6.85 streams.

On October 19, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ newly released song APT has garnered a total of 6,85 million streams on Spotify. Moreover, on Spotify counter, the song has garnered a total of 8.5 million streams, making it the biggest debut for both the artists. It does not just stop there, the song is currently ranked at the top spot in YouTube Music Korea daily chart with a total of 2.6 million plays.

Moreover, the song has also achieved the prestigious Real Time All-Kill. This only happens when a song peaks in the first place in several real-time music charts such as Melon, Genie, Bugs, Flo, and more.

Rosé announced earlier that she will be signing with THE BLACK LABEL, founded by producer Teddy. Moreover, she is also a part of Atlantic Records, where pop stars such as Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX are also part of. Moreover, the singer has also announced her debut solo studio album, Rosie, which will be released on December 6, 2024

The artist made her debut as a K-pop idol in BLACKPINK in 2016 alongside Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie. Rosé previously released her single album R, which consisted of two songs, Gone and On The Ground. The tracks were extremely well-received by fans, setting the stage for future prospects