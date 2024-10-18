When EXO’s Kai sent fans into frenzy with iconic sultry dance break at SBS K-Pop Awards; Watch

EXO’s main dancer, Kai, once made fans go crazy over his dancing skills on stage. He is known for his smooth moves and his ability to learn any choreography, regardless of the difficulty level. However, one of his Love Shot dance breaks just showed a completely new level of his performance skill, making fans go gaga over his handsomeness and talent.

When EXO released Love Shot in 2018, it became the most viral K-pop track of the year and remained so for more than a year. From breaking records to climbing high on the music charts, the song’s live performance was eagerly anticipated by EXO-Ls.

On December 25, 2018, the boy band set the stage on fire with an electrifying performance of Love Shot at the SBS K-pop Awards.

However, the highlight moment was Kai’s dance break. Before the song even began, he emerged from the fog with a red rose hanging on his lips. For a minute, he completely bewitched the crowd with his slick moves syncing with the infectious beat playing in the background. In particular, his sweaty bare body peaking behind just a layer of open blazer gave his sultry visuals a completely new level.

The crowd once again erupted in cheers before he went to join the rest of the members for the main performance of Love Shot.

Watch Kai’s enthralling Love Shot dance break here:

EXO is an extremely popular K-pop boy band, highly regarded for their contribution to the Hallyu wave. The group currently consists of nine members - Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun.

In 2012, they made their official debut with the song Mama. Over the years, they have released many chart-toppers that have achieved unprecedented commercial success across the globe. Some of their all-time hits are Monster, Love Shot, CALL ME BABY, Lotto, and Obsession, among others.

Currently, most EXO members are focusing on their solo careers. Baekhyun, D.O. Chanyeol, and Suho have released new albums. The second-eldest member, Kai, is currently completing his mandatory military enlistment. Although their comeback plans are not yet confirmed, fans are eagerly looking forward to their new group release.

