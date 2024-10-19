BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Mantra ranks 37 on UK’s Official Singles Chart; sets new record for K-pop female soloists

BLACKPINK’s Jennie made her much-anticipated comeback with a new single titled Mantra and took the world by storm. Soon after its release, the song managed to grab the highest spot on the UK's Official Singles Chart out of all female K-pop soloists. The song is extremely well-received by fans, which goes on to prove her undeniable popularity.

On October 19, 2024, the Official Charts, which is equivalent to the U.S.'s Billboard Charts, announced that BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Mantra has debuted at 37 soon after its release. This entry sets a new record for the highest ranking by a female K-pop soloist on the Official Singles Chart. Previously, Jennie’s bandmate Jisoo ranked no. 38 with her solo debut track FLOWER last year.

Moreover, the song immediately went viral on social media platforms and managed to dominate the iTunes charts worldwide. It ranked no. 1 in 47 different countries, including the U.S., Brazil, Singapore, Mexico, the Philippines, and more. Mantra is currently the only song by a female K-pop soloist to grab the top spot in the U.S. iTunes chart so far in 2024.

Jennie made her debut as a K-pop idol alongside Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose with BLACKPINK in 2016. The group became extremely popular and is now one of the leading girl groups worldwide. Furthermore, Jennie was the first member of her group to debut as a solo artist and released the single titled SOLO.

The artist also released the single You & Me in 2023, which she first performed during the group's BORN PINK world tour. Later, a performance video was released for the track.

Jennie was also featured in a collaboration song titled Spot with BLACK B’s Zico, which grabbed top spots on every South Korean local chart. She has also gained her first entry into the Billboard 100 chart with her feature on the song One of the Girls.

