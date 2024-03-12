BLACKPINK's Jennie scripts history as FIRST female K-pop soloist with BRIT silver certification in UK

Jennie of BLACKPINK achieves a historic feat as the first female K-Pop soloist certified Silver in the UK for her collaboration on One of The Girls with The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp. Despite mixed critical reviews, One of The Girls broke records, securing a position in the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks.

BLACKPINK's Jennie earns BRIT silver certificate in UK

BLACKPINK's Jennie continues to rewrite the record books, this time making history as the First Female K-Pop Soloist to achieve a BRIT Silver certification in the UK. Her collaboration on One of The Girls with The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp earned this prestigious certification after selling over 200,000 units in the United Kingdom.

Released as the lead single from The Idol Episode 4 (Music from the HBO Original Series), One of The Girls quickly gained traction, especially on TikTok, propelling it to the top ten on the Billboard Global 200 chart. Its seductive R&B vibes and captivating lyrics resonated with audiences worldwide, earning accolades for its production and vocal performances.

The collaboration stemmed from The Idol, a drama series featuring The Weeknd, Lily Rose Depp, and Jennie. The song was eagerly anticipated and met with widespread acclaim upon its release. Critics praised its lush production and the seamless blending of the artists' voices despite mixed reactions to its explicit lyrics.

Advertisement

With its commercial success and critical acclaim, One of The Girls solidifies Jennie's position as a global music icon and underscores her influence in the K-pop industry. As she continues to push boundaries and break records, fans eagerly anticipate her next musical endeavors.

More details about Jennie's latest activities

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently made headlines with the release of her collaborative track Slow Motion with American rapper Matt Champion on March 8. Combining her angelic vocals with Champion's powerful rap, the song quickly won the hearts of fans and garnered significant buzz. With 1.21 million streams on Spotify in its debut, Slow Motion became the biggest debut track by a Korean soloist, surpassing even highly anticipated releases like IU and BTS' V's Love Wins All.

In addition to her music career, Jennie is currently appearing as a cast member on the ongoing variety show Apartment 404 alongside Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, and more. She's also set to join the star-studded lineup of the upcoming JTBC show My Name is Gabriel alongside Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum, and others. While her participation in the latter is yet to be confirmed, fans eagerly await further updates on Jennie's diverse range of activities.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: My Name is Gabriel: Ji Chang Wook, Park Bogum, more confirmed for variety show; BLACKPINK's Jennie in talks