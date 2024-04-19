BLACKPINK’s Lisa catches up with DJ Snake at Coachella 2024; check out new PHOTO

Lisa, the queen behind hit singles LALISA and MONEY, stopped by Coachella last week and even moved to the beats of Shakira. Lisa is living it up in the USA and meeting with fellow artists.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s fans always await updates from the rapper and singer. And here comes a new photo from Lisa’s last hangout at the Coachella weekend 1.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa hangs out with DJ Snake and poses for a pic at Coachella

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and her influence is something that has been heavily recognized nationally and internationally. The MONEY singer has become one of the biggest fashion icons and K-pop idols the world has seen.

Lately, while living up in the States, Lisa has been connecting with fellow American artists and celebs. She dropped by on the first weekend of Coachella 2024 last week.

Lisa also hung out with the famous DJ and music producer DJ Snake at Coachella. DJ Snake shared a new picture just hours ago. In the photo, both DJ Snake and Lisa can be seen posing for a cool picture together.

Later, on January 26, Lisa and DJ Snake shared a stage at a charity event in Paris. She surprised fans when they performed SG live for the first time.

What has Lisa lately been up to?

Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, is a member of one of the most sensational K-pop girl groups, BLACKPINK. She made her banging solo debut with a single album, LALISA, in September 2021.

In other big news, Lisa signed a deal on April 10 under her label LLOUD with RCA Records (an American record label). In this deal, Lisa will release her solo music through the record label; however, she retains full ownership of all her recordings.

In her birthday vlog, Lisa also hinted at her plans to release an album this year. In the vlog, she also gave a house tour and showed off her ultra-luxurious Mercedes Benz.

