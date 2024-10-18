BLACKPINK’s Jennie, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, RIIZE, WayV, and more to perform at SUPERPOP JAPAN on Nov 9 and 10; see full list

Get ready, fans, because Jennie is now set to perform Mantra in Japan. The BLACKPINK member has been announced as one of the K-pop performers for SUPERPOP JAPAN. Joining her are TXT, RIIZE, FIFTY FIFTY, WayV, and more popular groups. The event is now set to take place on November 10 in Osaka.

On October 18, SUPERPOP JAPAN 2024 unveiled the list of this year’s performers. Many popular K-pop acts are set to take center stage and captivate their Japanese fans with electrifying performances.

On the event’s first day, November 9, FIFTY FIFTY, Kep1er, RIIZE, and TREASURE are scheduled to perform. On its second day, November 10, Kep1er will return to the stage while BLACKPINK’s Jennie, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, fromis_9, WayV, and &TEAM will set the stage on fire with their energetic performances.

Excitement is rising high as this star-studded K-pop lineup promises two eventful evenings at this year’s SUPERPOP JAPAN. In particular, fans are looking forward to BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s stage, as this will mark her first solo live performance after a long time. In addition, she also recently made her solo comeback with Mantra, which is now soaring high on music charts.

There’s also much anticipation surrounding TXT’s performance. The dynamic boy band has been setting an unprecedented standard of success with their latest milestones.

Advertisement

Following the release of their album minisode 3: TOMORROW, the group embarked on their ACT : PROMISE world tour. Now they are set to hold an encore concert in Seoul in November. In addition, they also have the 2024 MAMA Awards performance lined up.

Fans are also eagerly looking forward to RIIZE’s stage. The K-pop group is currently embroiled in controversy after Seunghan withdrew due to malicious comments from netizens. However, since they are now set to continue as a six-piece, the upcoming performances will have a heavy impact on their careers.

On the other hand, FIFTY FIFTY’s stage at the SUPERPOP JAPAN is eagerly anticipated. Not too long ago, the girl group debuted as a five-piece with new members. Although only Keena from the original lineup re-debuted with the reformed group, fans are excited to witness their stage presence.

ALSO READ: BOYNEXTDOOR members were 'never our models' says Samsung amid criticism over using Apple products; controversy explained