BLACKPINK's meteoric rise: From debut to reigning as biggest K-pop girl group on global stage

Right from the start, BLACKPINK has mesmerized the K-pop scene with their extraordinary talents. They have become a force to be reckoned with, surpassing even those who came before them. This group of four talented South Korean artists made their debut in 2016 and swiftly became one of the most sensational acts in the music industry. Let's take a look at the incredible journey of BLACKPINK, from their humble beginnings to their rapid ascent as one of the most renowned names in global music.

Who is BLACKPINK?

BLACKPINK, a four-member girl group from South Korea under YG Entertainment, made their debut in 2016 with the songs Boombayah and Whistle, marking the most successful K-pop debut to date. Boombayah holds the distinction of being the first and only K-pop debut song to reach 1 billion views on YouTube thus far. Since their debut, BLACKPINK has garnered massive popularity across various platforms, including social media and YouTube. Each member—Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé—brings exceptional talent to the group, leading them to smash multiple records and consistently appear on the most-played lists.

BLACKPINK’s Debut and Early Years

BLACKPINK's formation traces back to YG Entertainment's global tryouts for preteen and teenage recruits, aimed at creating a new girl group following the success of their first major group, 2NE1. Preparations for BLACKPINK's debut began as early as 2011 when YG Entertainment announced plans for a new girl group to debut in the early half of 2012, initially intending to feature at least 9 members. It wasn't until May 18, 2016, that YG Entertainment finally confirmed the debut of the girl group in July of the same year. The agency stated that the members were selected after years of intense competition and training.

Jennie was unveiled as the first member of the group on June 1, 2016. She had been a trainee at YG Entertainment since 2010 and was introduced to the public for the first time in 2012 through a photo titled "Who's that girl?" on the company's website. Jennie's journey to debut continued with various collaborations, including starring in G-Dragon's That XX music video in 2012 and being featured in the song Black in 2013.

Lisa was introduced as the second member of the new girl group on June 8, 2016. She made history as the sole individual among 4,000 applicants to pass the 2010 YG Entertainment audition in her native Thailand, becoming the label's first foreign trainee in 2011. Lisa's initial introduction to the public occurred in May 2012 through a video titled "Who's that girl???" posted on YG Entertainment's YouTube channel. Additionally, she appeared in Taeyang's Ringa Linga music video in 2013.

Jisoo was announced as the third member of the new group on June 15, 2016. She joined YG Entertainment as a trainee in July 2011 and gained recognition through appearances in various advertisements and music videos during her pre-debut years, including those for Epik High. Jisoo also made a cameo appearance in the 2015 drama The Producers.

Rosé was unveiled as the final member on June 22, 2016. She distinguished herself by ranking first among 700 applicants in the 2012 YG Entertainment audition held in Australia. Following this achievement, she signed a trainee contract with the label and relocated to Seoul to commence training. Rosé's journey to debut included featuring in G-Dragon's track Without You (2012),, where she was credited as "? from YG New Girl Group until her official public introduction.

On June 29, YG Entertainment officially confirmed that the new girl group would consist of four members instead of the originally planned nine and unveiled its official name as BLACKPINK. According to a representative from the label, the group's name signifies that "pretty isn't everything" and embodies the idea that they are a team encompassing not only beauty but also great talent.

Post debut- What set BLACKPINK apart?

During their debut period, many girl groups in South Korea were known for producing feminine and cute songs, which were popular domestically but didn't necessarily resonate with audiences outside of Korea, particularly in the West. However, when BLACKPINK made their debut with a completely new and powerful concept, it captured attention not only in Korea but also internationally. With their strong storytelling, effective marketing strategies, and powerful music, BLACKPINK quickly became a sensation.

On August 8, 2016, BLACKPINK made their debut with the release of their first single album, Square One, featuring the tracks Boombayah and Whistle. Both songs quickly rose to the top of the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, with Boombayah reaching number one and Whistle at number two. This achievement made BLACKPINK the fastest act to accomplish such a feat.

Following their successful debut, BLACKPINK released their second single album, Square Two, on November 1, 2016, which included the tracks Playing with Fire and Stay. On January 17, 2017, BLACKPINK announced the name of their official fan club—BLINK a combination of black and pink.

On June 22 of the same year, the group dropped their first standalone digital single, As If It's Your Last. This release marked a departure from their previous sound, incorporating a mixed genre of music. The music video for As If It's Your Last went on to set records, becoming the most-liked music video by a Korean girl group on YouTube and the most-viewed K-pop group music video within the first 24 hours of its release.

International breakthrough of the quartet

On June 15, 2018, BLACKPINK released their first Korean-language EP, Square Up. This EP marked a significant milestone for the group, as it debuted at number 4 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it the first entry and the highest-charting album by a female Korean group at the time of its release. Additionally, the lead single from the EP, DDU-DU DDU-DU, debuted at number 55 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the highest-charting song by a Korean girl group in the United States, surpassing the previous record set by Nobody by Wonder Girls in 2009.

Following the success of Square Up, BLACKPINK embarked on their sold-out first Japan tour, the BLACKPINK Arena Tour 2018, which took place in Osaka from July 24 to 25 to promote their Japanese EP. On September 12, it was announced that BLACKPINK would hold their first concert in Seoul, titled BLACKPINK 2018 Tour. This concert served as the inaugural show of the In Your Area World Tour, which spanned throughout 2019 and early 2020. By the conclusion of the tour, it had become the highest-grossing tour by a Korean girl group.

BLACKPINK solos and collaborations

Jennie made her solo debut with her single Solo at BLACKPINK's Seoul concert on November 11. The song and its official music video were subsequently released the following day, marking the beginning of Jennie's solo career. Rosé's debut single album, titled R, was released on March 12, 2021. Lisa followed suit with her debut single album, Lalisa, and its lead single of the same name, released on September 10, 2021. Jisoo rounded out the solo releases from BLACKPINK's members with her single album Me, which included the lead single Flower and the B-side track All Eyes on Me.

Beyond their solo journey BLACKPINK's journey to global stardom has been marked by groundbreaking collaborations and significant milestones. One of their highest-charting singles to date is Ice Cream, featuring Selena Gomez. This upbeat bubblegum track perfectly blends Gomez's vocals with the members' sweet vibe, and the music video complements the song impeccably. Another notable collaboration is Kiss and Make Up with Dua Lipa, marking one of BLACKPINK's early ventures into collaborations. Sour Candy, featuring Lady Gaga, is also worth mentioning for its fusion of contrasting styles, offering an exciting collaboration. Lastly, Bet You Wanna, featuring Cardi B, is another addition to their repertoire.

BLACKPINK’s global domination and beyond

BLACKPINK unveiled their first Korean studio album, The Album, on October 2, 2020, featuring Lovesick Girls as its pivotal third single. The Album achieved a groundbreaking milestone by setting a first-week sales record for a Korean girl group, selling an astounding 590,000 copies within just one day of its release. Furthermore, the group's first documentary film, BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky, debuted on Netflix on October 14, 2020. This documentary offered a look into the four years since the group's debut in 2016, showcasing footage from their training days, insights into their personal lives, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, member interviews, and a glimpse into the creative process behind The Album.

On April 15 and 22, 2023, BLACKPINK made history as the first Asian act to headline the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Later, on July 2, they achieved another milestone by becoming the first Korean band to headline a major UK festival at the British Summer Time Hyde Park in London. Since their debut, BLACKPINK has risen to prominence within the K-pop scene, earning recognition as one of its leading acts. Referred to as the "biggest girl group in the world" by various entities, they've garnered a substantial following on social media and streaming platforms. Furthermore, BLACKPINK's influence extends beyond music, notably into the fashion industry, where each member has been appointed as a global ambassador for different luxury brands.

BLACKPINK’s solo journey

BLACKPINK chose not to renew their contracts with YG Entertainment for individual activities but did renew for group endeavors. Each member embarked on their solo journeys, with Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa establishing their own labels. Jennie launched her highly anticipated solo label, ODDATELIER, while Lisa announced the establishment of her artist management company, Lloud. On February 21, 2024, Jisoo unveiled her new label, Blissoo. Although nothing has been officially confirmed for Rosé yet, according to Korean media reports, she is preparing to follow Jennie Jisoo and Lisa's path by opening her solo agency and has confirmed she is working on a solo comeback.

BLACKPINK has consistently ranked among the top on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list and has been commended by former South Korean President Moon Jae-in for their role in spreading K-pop and Korean culture globally. The group serves as an inspiration to countless women worldwide and boasts one of the largest fandoms ever. Despite occasional criticism, BLACKPINK has demonstrated their enduring presence in the industry, proving that they are a force to be reckoned with.

