7 years of Chicago Typewriter's release: Here's why Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, Im Soo Jung starrer remains underrated gem

It’s been 7 years and 3 months since Chicago Typewriter starring Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo and Im Soo Jung released. All these years later, the drama remains underrated while very few K-drama fans actually know of its existence. Why is that? I often ask myself because as someone who watched Chicago Typewriter, can’t fathom the thought that it got so little attention. A perfect blend of many genres, perfect OSTs, and not to mention an outstanding performance from the cast ensemble, this drama has it all!

Why is Chicago Typerwiter an underrated gem?

Only a handful of K-dramas score full in my books and Chicago Typewriter is undoubtedly a straight 10. I don’t understand why many are still unaware of this gem! If you haven’t watched the drama yet, you might be missing a masterpiece.

To save you time, I have jotted down all the reasons you should watch Chicago Typewriter. As an ardent fan of this piece, this is the least one can do!

Plot that blows your mind

Before you dive in further, you need to know the plot and I promise, you are not going to be disappointed. Chicago Typewriter depicts the story of a renowned author named Han Se Joo, who is grappling with a hard-to-treat disease, writer’s block.

During this troubled period of his life, he crosses paths with an experienced ghostwriter Yoo Jin Oh, and an ardent fan of his Jeon Seol. While the ghostwriter is incessant in helping him get through this stressful time, the fan tries to encourage him.

However, after meeting each other, all three of them realize how their fates are intertwined far more than they figure out. From modern day, their relationship spans back to the 1930s. As the trio try to unfold the mystery, we as viewers also join the journey to the past.

Characters that resonate with you

Han Se Joo, the writer may have an idol-like popularity, however he is really one of us. A little bit bitter, arrogant, and lonely, no I’m not talking about most of us but our lead character. Working away on his computer for hours, the closest he comes to human interaction is with his manager who by the way annoys him more than helps.

He would rather push away his loved ones than endure the misery and anxiety that may come with it. Although at times, it feels like he has built a hard shell, in reality, he is just a vulnerable person trying to put on a strong face.

Han Se Joo is built with past traumas. As a child, he was abandoned by his family, making him conscious of letting anyone get close. His trust issues and need to find independence come from a lot of baggage.

His journey throughout the drama is one of the most interesting things that kept me hooked.

Bromance that melts your heart

While Bromance is an overused trope in recent K-dramas, 7 years ago Chicago Typewriter silently contributed to the trend. Something about Han Se Joo and Yoo Jin Oh’s chemistry might remind you of your best friend. They are hilariously endearing together, maybe even more than the main couple in my opinion.

Yoo Jin Oh follows the star writer like a puppy (literally!) and their love-hate relationship is too precious to ignore. But behind all this comedy and humor, there’s a sense of deep camaraderie between the two, not just in this life, but in the past.

Natural acting that makes it seem all so real

I don’t understand why many criticize the main actors’ performance in Chicago Typewriter. If anything, they did a brilliant job as pillars of the narrative. Yoo Ah In who had already proved himself in many acclaimed works at that time, transforms into Han Se Joo.

One thing I must say, his ability to draw viewers into the story’s core is something a lot of actors can learn. His acting feels all too well as the ill-fated star writer, too real that it made me sympathize more.

Go Kyung Pyo, the star who was born in Reply 1988 is phenomenal in his role as Yoo Jin Oh. Throughout his presence in each scene, I could feel his respect for Yoo Ah In, which ultimately contributed to their synergy.

Im Soo Jung is unarguably outstanding as Jeon Seol and that comes from years of acting on the big screen. One thing that always fascinated me about this actress is how she makes it look so effortless on the screen, so much so that I often forgot she was ‘acting’ in Chicago Typewriter.

Visuals that take you back in time

A big part of this drama features scenes and snippets from the 1930s. In my opinion, the production team of Chicago Typewriter did an excellent job bringing it to life, adding a bit of Great Gatsby vibes and a lot of ‘writer’ themes. In particular, the actors' old-fashioned outfits are top notch and I can’t explain how good all three of them look in those vintage fits.

OSTs that stay with you

Last but not least, Chicago Typewriter’s Original soundtracks add another dimension and layer to the narrative. In particular, I was spellbound by SALTNPAPER, who also lent voice to Cheese in the Trap OST.

What went wrong with Chicago Typewriter?

You must be thinking why Chicago Typewriter is as underrated as it is if everything it has to offer is good! I can think of two main reasons, one the drama didn’t have a mainstream ensemble cast that initially brings attention to a project. Though Yoo Ah In and Im Soo Jung made names for themselves at that time, they were still far from being mainstream. On the other hand, Go Kyung Pyo was a rising star.

On the other hand, the kind of storytelling was overlooked in mainstream K-dramas at that time, which ultimately made it inaccessible to a commercial hit.

