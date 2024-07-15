Move to Heaven’s Tang Jun Sang joins BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jeong Min in zombie drama Influenza; Report

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jeong Min starrer upcoming zombie drama Influenza has already commenced its full-scale production. According to recent reports, Tang Jun Sang is joining the stars in this highly-anticipated drama. Now, curiosity runs high to witness the Racket Boys actor’s synergy with the main cast.

Tang Jun Sang joins Jisoo and Park Jeong Min in Influenza

On July 15, Tang Jun Sang appeared in an interview with Korean media outlet IZE, talking about his journey and transformation from a child actor. While dishing on his next project, the actor revealed that he is currently filming for Jisoo and Park Jeong Min starrer zombie-themed drama Influenza.

Though he hasn’t provided further details about his character, anticipation runs high to witness what kind of depth and intrigue he will bring to the narrative.

More about upcoming drama Influenza

The upcoming drama Influenza will revolve around an air defense unit in Seoul that faces a sudden zombie outbreak. Park Jeong Min, known for his performance in Hellbound, will embody the role of Jae Yoon, a young man with military experience and currently seeking opportunities in the air defense unit.

BLACKPINK member Jisoo will step into the shoes of Young Joo, Jae Yoon’s girlfriend. When the couple is in the midst of a confrontation and breakup in the air defense unit, they are attacked by a sudden hoards of zombies.

Influenza is one of the most-anticipated upcoming K-dramas as it will mark Jisoo’s return as an actress after 3 years of Snowdrop.

The project is being helmed by director Yoon Sung Hyun, who has previously worked on Time to Hunt, Bleak Night, and more. The filming schedule for this zombie drama commenced weeks ago with the goal of releasing it sometime this year.

Who is Tang Jun Sang?

Tang Jun Sang is a 21-year-old actor with ample amount of experience in the film, TV, and Theater industry. In 2010, at the age of 7, he made his musical debut with Billy Eliot and continued his stage journey for a while.

In 2014, he made his K-drama debut with Pluto Secret Society. In 2021, he bagged his first lead role in the sports drama Racket Boys. He is also known for dramas like Move to Heaven, Crash Landing on You, and films like Wonderland, and Dog Days, among others.

