Stray Kids to join SEVENTEEN as only K-pop performers at 2024 Billboard Music Awards; check announcement

Stray Kids is confirmed to return to the Billboard Music Awards for the second year. It has been recently announced that they are set to join SEVENTEEN as the only K-pop acts at the ceremony this year. On the other hand, they are also competing for trophies in four categories.

On December 10, the 2024 Billboard Music Awards confirmed that Stray Kids is set to perform at the upcoming ceremony. This will mark their second year at the prestigious global event. In 2023, they made their BBMAs debut captivating fans with their electrifying performances of S-CLASS and LALALALA. The group will be now the only K-pop alongside SEVENTEEN to perform at this year's BBMAs.

On the other hand, Stray Kids has also bagged four nominations this year for Top Duo/Group, Top Global K-pop Artist, and Top K-pop Album (two nominations). In 2023, they set a new record as the first fourth-generation K-pop boy band to win the Top K-pop Album Award.

They are also the only K-pop act who had two albums competing in the Top K-pop Album category. With so many history-making achievements at the Billboard Music Awards, Stray Kids undoubtedly stands alongside global artists, further solidifying their status as 4th generation K-pop leaders.

The group has been having a great year, from the success of their albums to the historic Met Gala appearance. Back in July, they released their ninth mini-album ATE, which became an instant hit among the fans. In particular, the title track Chk Chk Boom even went viral online.

From Billboard to iTunes, the EP reigned all music charts, showing why Stray Kids is considered the future of K-pop. They are now gearing up to release their SKZ HIPTAPE Project which is set to release on December 13 with the title track Walkin' on Water.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Billboard Music Awards is set to take place on December 12. The ceremony will be broadcast live on various Channels including FOX and Fire TV. The clips will also be available on Billboard's official website and will additionally roll out on their social media channels.

Are you excited?

