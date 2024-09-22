Happy Jinyoung Day: 8 dream roles we want GOT7 member to tackle post-military; from superhero in Moving to writer like in Chicago Typewriter

Park Jinyoung, known simply as Jinyoung, is a South Korean singer, actor, and songwriter. He is a member of the boy band GOT7 and the duo JJ Project. Jinyoung made his acting debut in the drama Dream High 2 in 2012, and after taking on various supporting roles, he secured a lead role in He Is Psychometric in 2019.

Luckily for his fans, Jinyoung has built quite a repertoire of projects over the years. As an idol, there’s also a wealth of fancams available to enjoy online. It’s no exaggeration to say that he’s exceptionally talented in both singing and acting. As the idol-turned-actor turns 30, here are eight roles we’d love to see him take on upon his return from military service.

Superhero

GOT7's Jinyoung has the aura of a superhero in disguise, whether he’s performing as an idol or acting. His sleek, chic persona combined with his witty charm makes him an ideal fit for a superhero role, much like the characters in the hit series Moving.

This action drama follows teenagers with hidden superhuman powers and their parents, who unknowingly harbor painful secrets from their pasts. Together, they unite to battle powerful dark forces threatening multiple generations across different eras—watching Jinyoung in such a role with a superpower would be a real treat.

Writer

Jinyoung definitely gives off superhero vibes, but he also exudes the cool, collected energy of a writer. His wit is a perfect match for Yoo Ah In's character in Chicago Typewriter. In Yumi's Cells, Jinyoung plays Yoo Babi, who works in marketing and is romantically involved with Yumi, portrayed by Kim Go Eun. So after marketing watching him as a writer weaving stories will also be equally magical.

Although Yumi starts off heartbroken, she finds love again in Season 2 with Yoo Babi, who has always shown his interest in her. Yumi also decides to quit her job to pursue her passion for writing. Yumi's Cells is a brilliantly crafted drama that combines live action with 3D animation, showcasing Yumi’s thoughts through her adorable, unitard-clad cells. If we see Jinyoung as a writer with a chic personality will definitely make up for a good watch!

Idol

As an idol himself, watching Jinyoung play an idol will be a delight. In the K-drama Dream High 2, he starred as Jung Ui Bong in a story centered around music and the idol experience. Jinyoung is sure to capture the nuances of being an idol, much like Lee Jun Young and ATEEZ's Yunho did in Imitation. Seeing him perform on stage and showcase his incredible vocals will truly be a treat!

Villian

One of the most exciting roles we’d love to see Jinyoung in is as a villain. A character like Ok Taecyeon's Jang Han Seok in Vincenzo would be a sure hit. Taecyeon plays an intern at Wusang Law Firm who initially appears to be a cheerful, naive assistant but is actually the true power behind the Babel Group, serving as the series' main antagonist.

If Jinyoung were to take on a similar CEO villain role, or even a character like Byeon Woo Seok in Strong Girl Nam Soon, it would really showcase his acting range. With his impressive performance in The Devil Judge, he has already proven his talent in darker themes, making an antagonist role a perfect fit for him to truly shine.

King

Seeing Jinyoung in a historical K-drama would truly be a dream come true. While he previously appeared in the historical-modern series The Legend of the Blue Sea as a younger version of Lee Min Ho's character, it would be incredible to see him as a king himself.

Whether playing a witty king with a hidden agenda like Kim Jung Hyun in Mr. Queen, a serious ruler like Kim Soo Hyun in Moon Embracing the Sun, or even a king from a parallel world like Lee Min Ho in The King: Eternal Monarch, Jinyoung would bring a unique charm to the role. Watching him embody royalty, speaking the language of the Joseon era and exuding regal confidence, would not only showcase his versatility but also elevate his already impressive career.

Doctor

We can easily imagine Jinyoung as a doctor, much like Ahn Hyo Seop in Dr. Romantic or Kim Bum in Ghost Doctor. His calm and collected demeanor would make him perfect for portraying a skilled and caring physician. Jinyoung could effectively navigate the challenging aspects of the role, from saving lives to handling patients' emotions. He would bring kindness and comfort to the character, showing a thoughtful approach to the job. Since he hasn’t explored the medical genre in his career yet, it would be fascinating to see him take on this new challenge!

Reporter

Seeing Jinyoung as a reporter fighting for justice would be incredibly captivating. Much like Lee Jong Suk in Pinocchio, he could passionately work to uncover the truth, navigating a plot filled with themes of revenge and romance. Watching him dedicate himself to righting wrongs and helping those in need would definitely make for compelling storytelling. This role would surely be a must-watch addition to our lists!

Military Man

Having just returned from military service, Jinyoung would be perfect for a role as a military man. Much like Song Joong Ki’s Yoo Si Jin in Descendants of the Sun, he could portray a captain and leader of an elite special forces team. With a background similar to Si Jin’s—graduating at the top of his class and coming from a military family—Jinyoung could embody a character who prioritizes protecting those in need and upholding his men’s honor, even if it means questioning orders. His light-hearted approach to life and witty sense of humor would make him a beloved leader among his team.

As the beloved actor and idol turns 30 today, we can look forward to the exciting roles he might take on in the future. Jinyoung has an impressive array of achievements in both his idol and acting careers, and fans are eager to see him explore even more genres as he makes his much-anticipated return.

