BLACKPINK's Jisoo supports former Inkigayo MC maknae NCT's Doyoung for latest release The Story; latter thanks 'noona'

K-pop fans were delighted as BLACKPINK's Jisoo extended her warm support to NCT’s Doyoung, rekindling memories of their time together as hosts on SBS' Inkigayo. Jisoo took to social media to share her appreciation for Doyoung's latest single, The Story, which was released on November 6.

Alongside a cozy autumnal message, she wrote, “Maknae’s new song is released on a chilly, brilliant day so good,” perfectly capturing her emotions as an elder sister and the heartfelt vibes of Doyoung’s new track. Her affectionate post quickly garnered attention, especially from fans of the JinJiDo trio, a name affectionately given to Jisoo, Doyoung, and GOT7’s Jinyoung during their hosting days on Inkigayo.

Doyoung soon responded to Jisoo’s post with a heartfelt message, addressing her as “noona” (Korean for older sister) and expressing his gratitude. “I’m touched, thank you nooi,” he wrote, a small spelling quirk that made the interaction all the more endearing.

Take a look at the endearing exchange here;

The brief exchange between Jisoo and Doyoung reminded fans of their chemistry and bond, bringing back memories of their time as the beloved Inkigayo MC trio from February 2017 to February 2018. Together, they brought an effortless charm to the show, blending playfulness and professionalism that captivated viewers each week. As idols from Korea’s "Big 3" entertainment companies, Jisoo from YG, Doyoung from SM, and Jinyoung from JYP, their combined star power only added to their iconic status.

Recently, Jisoo, Doyoung, and Jinyoung reunited with the Inkigayo staff for dinner, sparking a wave of nostalgia among fans. A photo shared by an Inkigayo producer on Instagram showed the trio gathered with staff, with the caption, “kids who never change,” hinting at their lasting bond. Though the idols’ faces weren’t visible in the post, fans instantly recognized the group, celebrating their long-awaited reunion.

Meanwhile, Doyoung has had a stellar year, establishing himself as a solo artist with the release of his debut album, Youth, on April 22. The album’s title track, Little Light, quickly gained traction, winning first place on Show Champion shortly after its release. Doyoung also held his first solo concert tour, Dear Youth, performing in Seoul and across eight other cities.

