'Playlist will be full of songs': BLACKPINK's Jisoo teases new solo songs and group comeback in new message to fans

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has ignited excitement among fans with a promising update shared through her Bubble chat handle. In a recent message to her loyal BLINKs, Jisoo teased both new solo music and a highly anticipated group comeback.

She wrote, "Just wait, I’ll also come out with something that will make you happy and worth your while for waiting haha. Your playlist is about to be full of songs! We’re about to have lots of solo songs, and we’re going to come back as a group too." This thrilling news comes as the BLACKPINK members continue to captivate fans with their solo releases.

The buzz around Jisoo’s message only adds to the anticipation already built by her bandmates. Lisa has already dropped three singles namely, ROCKSTAR, New Woman, and Moonlit Floor, Jennie’s Mantra is set to release on October 11, and Rosé’s first studio album, rosie, is slated for a December 6 release. As the BLACKPINK members continue to shine individually, fans are eagerly awaiting their reunion as a group, and Jisoo’s hint at a group comeback is exactly what they’ve been hoping for.

Earlier in July, Jisoo had sent BLINKs into overdrive with a cryptic Bubble message, hinting at her potential solo comeback once her filming commitments concluded. Known for her stunning performance in Snowdrop and upcoming roles in K-dramas and films, Jisoo emphasized her desire to return to music. "After filming is over, I will work hard to prepare so that I can meet BLINK again soon," she had shared, sparking endless speculation about her next musical move.

Since her departure from YG Entertainment, Jisoo has expanded her horizons beyond music, making waves in acting and entrepreneurship. She established her own agency, BLISSOO, and has filed trademarks across 13 categories, hinting at ventures into cosmetics, fashion, and more. Meanwhile, she recently wrapped up shooting for her forthcoming K-drama Influenza and has also been cast in the movie adaptation of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint. Now, fans remain eager for her to return to the stage, hungry for more of her powerful vocals and charismatic performances.

As BLACKPINK’s Jisoo teases both solo and group projects, BLINKs are now counting down the days, ready to fill their playlists with her much-anticipated releases and gear up for what’s sure to be another era of BLACKPINK domination.

