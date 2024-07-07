BLACKPINK's Jisoo receives support ice cream truck from Snowdrop co-stars Kim Hye Yoon, Jung Shin Hye and more on Influenza set

BLACKPINK's Jisoo expressed her gratitude to Snowdrop co-stars for sending her love and support through an ice cream truck on the Influenza set. Kim Hye Yoon, Jung Shin Hye and more actors sent their support for the idol and budding actress. Jisoo will be featured in the upcoming projects Influenza and Omnoscent Reader's View Point.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo receives love from Snowdrop cast on Influenza set

On July 7, BLACKPINK's Jisoo took to Instagram and shared pictures of her with the ice cream truck sent to her by Snowdrop co-stars. Kim Hye Yoon, Jung Shin Hye, Ahn Dong Gu, Jeong Yi Seo, Heo Nam Joon and Choi Hwi Jin displayed their love for Jisoo through the ice cream truck.

More about Jisoo and her upcoming projects

Jisoo is the vocalist of the K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK. She made her debut as an actor when she was still a trainee and appeared in music videos. Her first drama was Snowdrop in which she took the main role along with Jung Hae In. She will be appearing in Influenza and Omniscient Reader.

Influenza is a fantasy zombie thriller which will be starring Jisoo, Park Jung Min and Kim Joon Han. Jisoo will be playing the role of Young Ju who is a rookie and is new to society. She has a hard time understanding her feelings especially when her boyfriend breaks up with her as he enlists for his military service. Confused with the situation, she sets out on a journey to meet her boyfriend but soon discovers that there is a zombie outbreak.

Omniscent Reader's Viewpoint will tell the story of an officer employee Dokja who loves reading the web novel 'Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse'. One day the word of the novel becomes a reality and Dokja knows how the story goes. With the pre-existing knowledge, he has to save the world from doom.

