How did BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT drive Yoon Soo Il's 42-year-old song to debut on MelOn?

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ recent collaboration APT is a viral hit. From topping music charts to trending on social media platforms, the song is one of the best releases of the K-pop idol’s solo career. Now, the song has also brought renewed interest to Yoon Soo Il’s 1982 hit Apartment.

As per the latest updates, the track which was released almost 42 years ago, has debuted at No. 951 on MelOn’s real-time daily chart, marking its first entry on it. The analysis is crediting the success of Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT driving the chart position of Yoon Soo Il’s Apartment.

In addition, it is being said the MelOn streaming number of this 1982 track surged by almost 122% on October 18 after the BLACKPINK member’s APT was released on that day.

On another music site, Genie, the streaming numbers have witnessed an impressive rise of 190% over the week since the Bruno Mars collab was released.

On October 23, Yoon Soo Il, the hitmaker behind Apartment himself praised APT during a call with MBC Standard FM’s Trot Radio. Regarding the renewed interest in his song, the legendary singer said, “It’s great that they’re bringing attention to the same theme of ‘apartment’ on a global scale. Although trends and societal moods have changed a lot since 40 years ago, 'APT' has that catchy, addictive hook, much like my song that once held the top noraebang spot for ten years."

Advertisement

Apartment was considered the track of the year in 1982 and has been loved by fans as a ‘national song’. It is also a preferred chant at many baseball and soccer games. It was also created into many remix by popular Soouth Korean DJs like DOC and Kim Gun Mo. Most recently, Kim Young Woong performed a cover at the Sangam Seoul World Cup Stadium.

On the other hand, with APT, Rosé achieved her first-ever solo Perfect All-Kill. It also became the highest-ranking solo by a K-pop female soloist on the UK’s Official Singles Chart. From iTunes to Spotify, the BLACKPINK member is setting an unprecedented standard of success for her contemporaries.