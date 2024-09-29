BLACKPINK’s Lisa turns up heat at Global Citizen Festival with hits LALISA, MONEY, ROCKSTAR, and unreleased track; Watch

Lisa from BLACKPINK stole the show at the renowned Global Citizen Festival, delivering a dazzling performance of her solo hits, including a surprise debut of her unreleased track, Moonlit Floor. The BLACKPINK star truly shone during her time on stage at the festival.

On September 28, 2024, the Global Citizen Festival was headlined by the noted BLACKPINK rapper and singer, Lisa. The Thai star began her showcase with a banging performance of her solo debut songs LALISA and MONEY. After this, the MONEY hitmaker addressed the audience to work together to make a “difference” and help eradicate poverty.

Lisa later announced that she loves her fandom, LILLIES, and will now be performing her unreleased song Moonlit Floor. The song with Lisa’s sizzling voice with a smooth background score, captivated the audience. The rapper this morning confirmed that Moonlit Floor will be released on all platforms on October 3, 2024, also dropping a small and magical teaser for the same.

Watch Lisa performing her unreleased solo track Moonlit Floor here:

Lisa later followed it with the performance of her latest collaboration track New Woman featuring Rosalía and concluded her showcase with her banging hip-hop track ROCKSTAR’s performance among loud cheers.

Watch Lisa’s full performance at the Global Citizen Festival here:

Lisa is one of the most popular K-pop rappers, singers, and dancers of the era. She first reached the highest popularity as a member of the renowned K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. Lisa debuted as a member of BLACKPINK on August 8, 2016, with the hit tracks WHISTLE and BOOMBAYAH. They followed the same with the single album SQUARE TWO on November 1, 2016, featuring the songs PLAYING WITH FIRE and STAY.

Lisa marked her solo debut with the release of her debut single album LALISA on September 10, 2021, featuring her hit tracks LALISA and MONEY. LALISA made Lisa the first female K-pop artist to sell 736,000 copies of a solo album in the first week of its release in South Korea. The music video for LALISA went on to become the most viewed music video in the first 24 hours of its release on YouTube by a solo artist. She released ROCKSTAR on June 28, 2024, and New Woman on August 16, 2024.

