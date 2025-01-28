BLACKPINK's Lisa opens up about acting plans following The White Lotus season 3 debut, reveals favourite Alter Ego album

Lisa is all set to start a new chapter as an actor through her role in the American comedy drama, The White Lotus season 3. Ahead of its release in February, she opened up about her working experience and her future plans as an actor in an interview. The BLACKPINK member also revealed her favourite Alter Ego album and the artist she wanted to collaborate with the most.

Lisa talked about her excitement and satisfaction on being able to make her acting debut with a project like The White Lotus in the latest episode of Capital FM. "I'm so happy to be a part of The White Lotus family," the BLACKPINK rapper said. As per her, besides it being a great series, what made her enjoy the experience even more was the opportunity to get to film in her home country Thailand. Due to that, she was able to spend more time with her family. She mentioned her mom being on set to support her.

On being asked about what viewers can expect from the season 3 of the popular series, Lisa said, "Something not juicy but it's really White Lotus." She also expressed her desire to take up more acting projects in future if given the opportunity. She said, "I'd love to try more (acting)" as she had a lot of fun on the sets of the American satirical series. While filming for White Lotus season 3, the rapper-singer was also working on a new song for her debut solo album, Alter Ego, simultaneously.

As per her, the album has a fun concept, revolving aroung her five egos– Vixi, Kiki, Speedi, Roxi and Sunni. She calls it "a very different colour of Lisa." She revealed her favourite album version being Vixi, because that's the "badass", villainous alter ego of Lisa. Regarding how she came up with the album concept, she talked of trying out different styles of music and then coming up with the idea of putting everything together in an album, in the form of Alter Ego. Watch the full interview here:

Lisa's solo album is scheduled for release on February 28. Her debut acting project, season 3 of The White Lotus is to premiere on February 16 (Sunday) at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and MAX. She plays the role of Mook, a receptionist in a luxurious Thai hotel. She is also seen doing traditional Thai dance in the trailer of the show, probably for some festival or as her regular part time gig.

