BLACKPINK’s Lisa says she was ‘hurt’ on first meeting Lee Young Ji on My Alcohol Diary 3; Watch

Lisa, the charismatic BLACKPINK rapper who made a solo comeback with a sizzling single with Rosalía, appeared as the first guest on Lee Young Ji’s My Alcohol Diary also known as No Prepare season 3. Lisa on the show revealed that she was “hurt” at her first meeting with Lee Young Ji as she did not seem interested in talking to her.

On August 16, 2024, Lee Young Ji’s iconic drinking show No Prepare also known as My Alcohol Diary season 3 finally began with Lisa of BLACKPINK as its first guest of the new season.

Lisa and Lee Young Ji’s chemistry was amazing as they both drank and shared many things while laughing together. But a revelation that Lisa made got the most spotlight.

During the episode, when Lee Young Ji announced that she has always loved Lisa, the BLACKPINK rapper did not think so, she refuted it by saying, “But that’s not true” and said Young Ji was not her fan.

Lisa then went on to spill the story of why she said so. As it happened, Lisa shared the story of their first meeting when Lee Young Ji, for the first time, met fellow BLACKPINK member Jisoo, she and Rosé were there too.

The Money singer added that she was excited to see Lee Young Ji and wanted to say Hi. But it seemed like she did not want to talk to Lisa much and Young Ji kept denying it. The LALISA singer even showed how Young Ji was being with Jisoo and Rosé and telling them that she was a fan.

So, Lisa did the same and said “I’m a huge fan of yours too” and showed how Lee Young Ji reacted. Lisa jokingly exclaimed that she was “honestly hurt”.

Lee Young Ji tried to defend herself that she also wanted to do a cute gesture just like Lisa did but she couldn’t remember it.

Watch the full episode of BLACKPINK’s Lisa on Lee Young Ji’s show here:

Meanwhile, Lisa dropped her comeback single New Woman featuring Rosalía on August 15, 8 PM EST alongside a sizzling music video featuring both the stars.

