Lee Young Ji wonders if she will be loved with her Small Girl fantasies in new music video featuring EXO's D.O; Watch

Lee Young Ji has unveiled the charming music video for her latest track Small Girl, featuring the delightful vocals of EXO's D.O. This release marks the title song from her debut EP 16 FANTASY, which is generating buzz with its whimsical themes and catchy melodies.

On June 21, Lee Young Ji unveiled her latest musical gem with the release of the music video for Small Girl, the title track from her debut EP 16 FANTASY. This charming song features a special collaboration with EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.), adding to its allure and excitement among fans.

The music video for Small Girl portrays a whimsical narrative that complements the song’s theme, showcasing Lee Young Ji and D.O. in playful and adorable scenarios that resonate with the song’s lyrical content.

Originally showcased during her Taipei concert as part of her Asian tour, Small Girl swiftly captured hearts with its endearing lyrics and catchy melody. Lee Young Ji, who penned the song herself, revealed the inspiration behind it, stating, “While I’m super proud and happy to be tall, once in a while, I wonder what it would be like to be small, especially when I’m dating. This song started from that cute daydream.”

Lee Young Ji, the talented South Korean rapper born on September 10, 2002, has been making waves in the music scene since her impressive victories on High School Rapper 3 and Show Me the Money 11. Not only is she celebrated for her skills on the mic, but she also hosts the web talk show Not Much Prepared.

Lee Young Ji gained further recognition for her collaboration with SEVENTEEN's subunit BSS on the hit track Fighting. Now, she has released her debut EP titled 16 FANTASY, which features six tracks, including Small Girl featuring EXO's D.O. This latest release showcases Lee Young Ji's versatility and artistry, cementing her status as a rising star in the Korean music industry.

