BLACKPINK's Lisa, Stray Kids take centre stage at 2024 Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes concert; know where to watch live

Excitement builds as BLACKPINK's Lisa and Stray Kids gear up for captivating performances at the 2024 Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris on January 28, 2024. The prestigious French charity event, announced by Accor Arena on December 23, promises a memorable showcase of these K-pop sensations.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Stray Kids at 2024 Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes

On December 23, 2023, Accor Arena thrilled fans by revealing that BLACKPINK's Lisa and Stray Kids were set to grace the prestigious Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris. The highly anticipated charity event is set to unfold on January 28 at Accor Arena, with tickets available for purchase starting January 9. The star-studded event features not only Lisa and Stray Kids but also iconic acts like Maroon 5, J. Balvin, and Pharrell, captivating the audience with their electrifying performances.

Here’s where eager fans can tune in to witness these global sensations take center stage, as the Gala des Pièces Jaunes solidifies its status as a musical extravaganza, marking a memorable night filled with extraordinary talent and charitable endeavors.

In the 2023 edition of the gala on January 25, Lisa, alongside her BLACKPINK peers, made a notable appearance. The group delivered a captivating performance, showcasing their hits like Pink Venom, collaborating with French cellist Gautier Capuçon.

More details about the 2024 Gala des Pièces Jaunes concert

The Gala des Pièces Jaunes holds a significant role in supporting The Hospital Foundation's mission to provide medical care for children in the French hospital system. Scheduled for January 28th at Accor Arena, the 2024 Gala aims to contribute to this noble cause.

Translating to Yellow Coins, Pièces Jaunes, established in 1989, focuses on enhancing conditions for hospitalized children and adolescents. Bernadette Chirac, former first lady of France, has been a key advocate, overseeing national campaigns from 1994 to 2019. With €96 million raised in its initial three decades, Yellow Coins continues to garner support from diverse institutions, both public and private, embodying a collective effort for the well-being of young patients.

