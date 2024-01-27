NewJeans' Minji joins BLACKPINK's Jennie and BIGBANG's G-Dragon as the new house ambassador for Chanel

NewJeans' Minji achieves a new milestone, securing her status as an official house ambassador for the prestigious luxury brand Chanel. This places her alongside renowned figures like BLACKPINK's Jennie and BIGBANG's G-Dragon, solidifying her influence in the world of fashion and entertainment.

NewJeans’ Minji join Chanel as the new house ambassador

In a significant career milestone, NewJeans' Minji has officially joined the esteemed ranks of house ambassadors for the luxury brand Chanel. Having been appointed as the brand ambassador for South Korea last year, Minji garnered attention through her participation in various campaigns and appearances at the brand’s events. Now, she elevates her status to a global house ambassador, proof of her rising influence in both the K-pop and fashion communities. Now, Minji is set to represent Chanel across beauty, fashion, watches, and jewelry—a unique distinction as the first-ever ambassador for all these sectors simultaneously.

Netizens have been expressing their excitement and congratulations, eagerly anticipating collaborative moments with BLACKPINK's Jennie, another prominent ambassador of the brand. The news has sparked admiration for Minji's beauty and fashion sense, with fans commending her on this remarkable achievement.

The rapid global recognition, transitioning from a regional brand ambassador to a global house ambassador, attests to Minji's growing prominence and the significant impact she has made within the fashion industry. As she steps into this elevated role, fans worldwide are enthusiastic about witnessing Minji's continued success and contributions to the global fashion landscape.

More details about NewJeans

NewJeans, the K-pop girl group on rapid rise, comprises Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Known for their girl-next-door image, they bring a nostalgic touch to pop and R&B, infused with dance and club influences. Debuting in July 2022 with Attention, they swiftly gained attention, followed by hits like Hype Boy and Cookie.

Among NewJeans members, Danielle, Hyein, Hanni, and Minji are now luxury brand ambassadors, with Danielle for Burberry, Hyein for Louis Vuitton, and Hanni for Gucci. Haerin remains the only member yet to be disclosed as a brand ambassador. Despite individual brand affiliations, the group's collective success continues.

