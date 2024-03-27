BLACKPINK’s Lisa turns 27; See Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé's heartfelt birthday wishes

Lisa of BLACKPINK turns 27 today, on March 27. As the world showers the K-pop superstar with many birthday wishes, her bandmates also join the parade and exhibit their utmost love for the LALISA singer.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo sends Lisa warm birthday wishes through Instagram story

The oldest member Jisoo took to her Instagram and shared a throwback selfie with Lisa, captioning it with a sweet message that read, “Our dear Lili, I have watched you grow up since middle school, and every year I witness your growth, yet it seems like a new experience each time. Now that you have become so much mature, and someone I can rely on when time gets difficult, a very happy birthday to you! Now, let’s go quickly for something delicious. Know that I love you and I am always supporting you, Shoo.”

BLACKPINK's Lisa receives heartfelt birthday message from fellow bandmate Jennie

On this day, Jennie also penned a warm birthday wish to the MONEY singer, accompanied by two photos of them together.

The first Instagram story captured them in a restaurant and the SOLO singer captioned it, “I ran into you again while eating. Happy birthday to you Lisa. You are forever my favorite dancing queen. I wish you a joyful day.”

The second story update featured the iconic K-pop duo in a backstage scene and Jennie wrote a fun caption, “Happy birthday la la la lisaa….”

Rosé pens profound wish on Lisa's 27th birthday

Rosé also took to her Instagram and dedicated a long, sincere birthday wish to the beloved maknae, “My dear Lisa, happy birthday from the bottom of my heart. I am thinking of when we were 18. Do you remember? I remember it the most.”

The On The Ground singer then went on to showcase her love through many warm flashbacks like when they went to Taylor Swift’s concert together and wanted to turn 22, after watching the singer sing the song.

“All this time, I have relied on you a lot, and we evolved together. It’s been such a fun ride with you. Let’s continue to grow together in the future too. Thank you for being my friend all these years”, Rosé further expressed her gratitude towards Lisa.

Meanwhile, lately, Lisa ventured into solo activities along with Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé, followed by their individual contract expirations with YG Entertainment. The rapper-dancer is also set to fly to Hollywood soon to shoot the HBO series The White Lotus season 2.

On this day, the earnest wishes on Lisa’s 27th birthday once again exhibited the true fellowship and comradery of the four incredibly talented BLACKPINK members.

A very happy birthday to Lisa!

