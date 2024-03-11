BLACKPINK’s Lisa gets fans to ask questions ahead of upcoming birthday through LLOUD’s Instagram; SEE story

BLACKPINK member Lisa has recently established her own label called LLOUD, emphasizing solo activities. As the K-pop icon’s birthday approaches, her newly-launched agency has a surprising gift for the fans.

Lisa gets her fans to ask questions ahead of upcoming birthday

On March 11, LLOUD took to their Instagram and shared a story using the question sticker. “Ask Lisa a question, answers on her birthday”, the surprising story read. Fans seem to be excited with this new idea, as this allows them to directly connect with the beloved BLACKPINK member.

Notably, Lisa’s 27th birthday is just around the corner on March 27 and netizens are looking forward to her celebration and what the K-pop idol has next in store for them.

See below LLOUD's recent Instagram story:

More about Lisa's latest activities

In 2023, the BLACKPINK members including Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo sought individual contract expirations from YG Entertainment. Shortly after, all the members ventured into solo activities.

Followed by fellow bandmate Jennie’s ODDATELIER, Lisa also launched her own label named LLOUD in February 2024. As she sets on a journey to further her portfolio as a global K-pop icon, more good news about the LALISA singer took the internet by storm.

Last month, the news broke out about Lisa stepping into an acting career with the upcoming season 3 of the American anthology series The White Lotus. This update received wild attention globally, as fans are excited to witness Lisa dominating the Hollywood screen.

Advertisement

Lately, the global superstar seems to be immersed in diverse activities, as she also attended the recently-wrapped Paris Fashion Week. The BLACKPINK rapper stole the spotlight alongside other members, donning a vintage-looking embroidered coat and leather shorts paired with high-knee tights. Her striking ensemble was the center of this prestigious event, cementing her presence as a global fashion icon.

Meanwhile, the Thai K-pop idol seems to be also keeping fairly busy with her personal activities Recently, she attended Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in Singapore and shared her photos with the American singer, which sent the fans into meltdown. She was also spotted extending her support towards the beloved K-pop boy band SHINee, as she attended their Singapore concert.

Now, anticipation runs high to receive a much-awaited solo comeback from Lisa, as well as her upcoming Hollywood debut.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Matt Champion’s Slow Motion becomes biggest debut by Korean soloist in 2024 with 1.21 million streams