BLACKPINK’s Rosé grabs top spot on January girl group member brand reputation rankings; aespa’s Karina, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung follow

The girl group member brand reputation rankings for January 2025, based on data from December 19, 2024, to January 19, 2025, have been released. BLACKPINK's Rosé took the top spot on the list. She is followed by aespa's Karina and IVE's Jang Wonyoung at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the list.

With the latest updates from the Korean Corporate Reputation Research Institute, the list of individual idol brand reputation rankings for this month revealed Rosé securing the No. 1 spot this month with a brand reputation index of 11,082,958. Rosé's positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.83 percent positive reactions. She was also at the top spot in November and December 2024 and held on to the position the following month as well, thanks to APT.'s global success.

Featuring Bruno Mars, APT. is Rosé's lead single from her solo studio album rosie, released on December 6, 2024. Rosé's top-ranking keywords this month were "APT.", "Billboard" and "singles chart" indicate the repeated appearance of the groovy track in several of Billboard's charts, including the Hot 200. The BLACKPINK member's positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.83 percent positive reactions. Watch the MV of APT. here:

Following Rosé in the list, aespa's Karina and Jang Wonyoung retained their positions at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, just like last month. aespa's leader, Karina, secured second place in the January girl group member brand reputation rankings with an index of 6,262,500. Although the index came down by 1598906 from last month, no other K-pop idol was able to overtake her in the brand reputation ranking.

Like Karina, IVE's Jang Wonyoung also maintained her position on the list. She once again ranked in the top 5, bagging the third spot with a 6,067,563 brand reputation index. Her index for the last month was 6,777,295. BLACKPINK's Jennie also stayed strong at No. 4 with a brand reputation index of 5,036,304 for the month. Rounding off the top 5, we have ITZY's Yuna, with a massive 143.77 percent increase in her score since last month. She was at No. 19 in December 2024 and achieved a total score of 4,025,897 in January, claiming the fifth spot.

Check out the top 30 list for the month here:

BLACKPINK's Rosé aespa's Karina IVE's Jang Won Young BLACKPINK's Jennie ITZY's Yuna IVE's An Yu Jin aespa's Giselle BLACKPINK's Lisa BLACKPINK's Jisoo ITZY's Ryujin IVE's Rei LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon IVE's Liz IVE's Leeseo Girls' Generation's Taeyeon NMIXX's Sullyoon TWICE's Mina ITZY's Lia KISS OF LIFE's Natty aespa's Winter TWICE's Dahyun Girls' Generation's YoonA aespa's Ningning TWICE's Chaeyoung Red Velvet's Joy TWICE's Jeongyeon TWICE's Sana TWICE's Jihyo MAMAMOO's Hwasa OH MY GIRL's Jiho

