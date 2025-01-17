IVE’s Jang Wonyoung reveals she likes ‘wolf-like’ features in boyfriend; opens up about marriage plans

Jang Wonyoung has recently appeared in an interview with DEX and revealed her ideal boyfriend type. Moreover, she also talks about her plans for marriage and if she wants to do it in the future.

On January 16, 2024, Jang Wonyoung from IVE appeared as a guest for the YouTube talk show Dex’s Fridge Interview. During the conversation, DEX asked Wonyoung about her ideal type of boyfriend and told her to choose between ‘puppy-like’ features or ‘wolf-life’ features. She chose ‘wolf-like’ and added that she preferred a ‘slightly softer-looking wolf.’

When asked about her preferred physique, Jang Wonyoung shared that she liked people who work out and take care of themselves. She explained that it shows discipline and resonated with her, as she also dedicates time to her work and responsibilities. She believed it was meaningful if the other person had the same mindset.

Moreover, DEX also asked about her thoughts on marriage, Jang Wonyoung glanced at her manager, causing everyone to laugh. She then joked that if there was a destined person, it would happen someday. She added that, for now, she wasn’t sure about destiny.

IVE is a K-pop girl group consisting of six members: Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. They debuted in 2021 with the album Eleven and quickly took the K-pop community by storm. Following the release of their single Love Dive, the group achieved commercial success and claimed top spots on South Korea's local charts. Moreover, it also won multiple accolades, including Song of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards, Golden Disc Awards, MAMA Awards, and Melon Music Awards.

In 2023, the group released their first full album, I’ve IVE, with the title track, I Am. Furthermore, they also went on to release another EP in the same year titled I’VE MINE, three singles, Either Way, Off the Record, and Baddie. The group also made their comeback with the mini-album IVE SWITCH along with the title track HEYA in 2024. They are set to release their fifth mini-album, IVE EMPATHY, in February 2025.

