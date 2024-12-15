BLACKPINK’s Rosé stays strong atop December girl group member brand reputation rankings; aespa's Karina, IVE's Jang Wonyoung follow
BLACKPINK's Rosé has once again bagged the top spot on girl group member brand reputation rankings. aespa's Karina and IVE's Jang Wonyoung closely followed her on December list.
BLACKPINK's Rosé has now bagged the top spot on girl group member brand reputation rankings for two months in a row, thanks to the success of her latest releases like APT, Number One Girl, and toxic till the end. Meanwhile, aespa's Karina jumped to the second spot on the December rankings, while IVE's Jang Wonyoung claimed the third. BLACKPINK's Lisa, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, and more leading girl group members have ranked in the top 30.
On December 15, The Korean Business Research Institute announced the girl group member brand reputation rankings for December. The list was determined through the evaluation of media coverage, consumer participation, community awareness indexes, and communication of 712 girl group members, analyzing the big data collected between November 15 to December 15.
Just like last month, Rosé has once again bagged the top spot enjoying a brand reputation index of 19,776,640. High-ranking phrases in her analysis included APT, Bruno Mars, and rosie while highest-ranking related terms included attend, all-kill, and release. The BLACKPINK member's positivity-negativity score also revealed 94.50 positive reactions.
aespa leader Karina jumped to the second spot enjoying a whopping 86.47 percent rise in her score since November, bringing her total brand reputation index to 7,861,406. Meanwhile, IVE's Jang Wonyoung once again ranked in the top 5, bagging the third spot with a whopping 6,777,295 brand reputation index, marking a 50.93 percent increase since last month.
Jennie came in fourth with a 7.82 percent rise in her brand reputation index since November, bringing her total score for December to 6,603,775. aespa's Winter rounded up the top five with a 23.08 percent increase in her score since last month, marking a 4,611,148 brand reputation index.
Check out the top 30 list here:
- BLACKPINK’s Rosé
- aespa’s Karina
- IVE’s Jang Won Young
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie
- aespa’s Winter
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
- IVE’s An Yu Jin
- BLACKPINK’s Lisa
- aespa’s Giselle
- aespa’s Ningning
- BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
- MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
- TWICE’s Nayeon
- NMIXX’s Sullyoon
- Red Velvet’s Irene
- Red Velvet’s Seulgi
- IVE’s Gaeul
- IVE’s Rei
- ITZY’s Yuna
- LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon
- OH MY GIRL’s Seunghee
- KISS OF LIFE’s Natty
- Red Velvet’s Wendy
- TWICE’s Jeongyeon
- cignature’s Jeewon
- Red Velvet’s Joy
- TWICE’s Mina
- IVE’s Liz
- ILLIT’s Minju
- OH MY GIRL’s Mimi
