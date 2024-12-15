BLACKPINK’s Rosé stays strong atop December girl group member brand reputation rankings; aespa's Karina, IVE's Jang Wonyoung follow

Explore All Fashion Categories

Shraddha Kapoor's airport look in black and white co-ord set and Chanel bag proves winter fashion is never boring when done right

Suhana Khan sets the Saturning night ablaze with her Rs 4 lakh crystal black mini dress and Valentino shoulder bag

Best dressed celebs of the week: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more stars who served major fashion goals

Karisma Kapoor steals spotlight in ivory saree at 100 years of Raj Kapoor event; proves she doesn’t need color to look stunning

Warning: Priyanka Chopra in red Versace slip dress worth Rs 2,04,400 is flammable and fabulous

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in Rs 32,000 ivory kurta set at Raj Kapoor's 100-day celebration, proving she’s ultimate Begum of style

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor exudes effortless charm in her rich white saree at the 100th birthday celebration of Raj Kapoor

Throwback to Deepika Padukone’s mocha mousse look—a perfect lesson on how to ace rich hue this season

Fashion Face-Off: Kiara Advani vs Sara Ali Khan – Who nailed the red pantsuit look?