ENHYPEN's Jungwon personally addresses dating and smoking rumors amid links to aespa's Winter; WATCH

Amid dating rumors with aespa's Winter, ENHYPEN's Jungwon went live on Weverse to address the situation. Responding to a comment, he clearly stated that he is not dating anyone currently. In addition, he also addressed the recent smoking controversy. Although BELIFT LAB has already denied the dating rumors, they have only been fueled further since then.

On December 12, Jungwon went live on Weverse to interact with fans. While reading comments about the relationship rumor with aespa's Winter, he said, "I'm not dating." He also added that he doesn't smoke, directly dismissing the alleged pictures of him smoking outside, which sparked another controversy.

In addition to refuting the rumors, the ENHYPEN member emphasized, "I don't know how they are gonna handle it later," indicating the legal action his agency will be taking against those spreading false rumors.

Watch the clip here:

For the unversed, Jungwon recently became embroiled in a dating rumor with aespa's Winter after a passerby allegedly spotted the duo at a bar in Seoul. It was claimed that Winter left in a taxi first, followed shortly by the ENHYPEN member. However, the claim was not accepted by many, as the photos provided as alleged proof were too unclear to show anything conclusive.

Shortly after, aespa's agency, SM Entertainment, denied the rumors, stating that they would take legal action against the individual who circulated them. The company also revealed that the person initially sought monetary gain by directly contacting the agency with the photos. However, after failing to achieve their goal, they posted the pictures on social media, which led to the spread of false speculations.

ENHYPEN's agency, BELIFT LAB, also issued a statement, making it clear that they would proceed with legal action for the violation of their artist's privacy. Amid the dating rumor, another controversy arose involving Jungwon . A post on X (formerly Twitter) shared an alleged photo of him smoking, accompanied by the caption, "This is the kid who normally pretends to be meek and obedient." The user claimed that, despite stating he doesn't like to go out much, he often goes out late at night to smoke. Fans have since expressed their outrage at this baseless speculation.

