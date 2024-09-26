Spice Up Our Love teaser, poster: Han Ji Hyun and Lee Sang Yi reignite love, but as characters of her own steamy R-rated novel

Shin Min Ah and Kim Young Dae’s ongoing romantic comedy No Gain No Love’s spin-off Spice Up Our Love starring Han Ji Hyun and Lee Sang Yi has unveiled a new poster and a teaser. The teaser shows Han Ji Hyun spiraling after becoming a character in her own steamy web novel starring Lee Sang Yi.

On September 26, 2024, Spice Up Our Love unveiled its second poster revealing Han Ji Hyun and Lee Sang Yi as the lead characters of her own web novel. They recreate a steamy poster of the novel hinting at the steamy love story awaiting the viewers.

See the Spice Up Our Love poster here:

It follows Han Ji Hyun’s Nam Ja Yeon who enters her own steamy web novel and becomes the lead Seo Yeon Seo with Lee Sang Yi’s Bok Gyu Hyun who becomes the male lead, Kang Ha Joon.

The spin-off also unveiled its first teaser which begins with the scene when Han Ji Hyun’s Nam Ja Yeon lost consciousness in No Gain No Love after being scared to see Lee Sang Yi’s Bok Gyu Hyun seemingly get hit by a bus.

However, when she wakes up she becomes Seo Yeon Seo, the lead character of her own R-rated web novel. Furthermore, she is shocked to see Bok Gyu Hyun as the hero of her novel. She spirals and tries to get out of it by trying some of the funniest tactics.

Through her web novel, Nam Ja Yeon gets a chance at a happy ending with Bok Gyu Hyun as they reignite their love as characters of Spice Up Our Love.

Watch the Spice Up Our Love teaser here:

Spice Up Our Love is set to premiere on October 3, 2024, on TVING and will also stream on Prime Video.

Han Ji Hyun is a South Korean actress who is best known for The Penthouse: War in Life and Cheer Up. She will be soon seen in Face Me with Lee Min Ki and Lee Yi Kyung. Lee Sang Yi, on the other hand, is best known for Bloodhounds, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, When the Camillia Blooms, My Demon, and Youth of May.

