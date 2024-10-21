Know about drinking game APT mentioned in BLACKPINK's Rosé's new single featuring Bruno Mars

BLACKPINK's Rosé released a super fun and lively new single APT. on October 18 along with Bruno Mars. With the latest track, the idol once again proved why she is one of the best vocalists not only in K-pop but in the global music scene. The track APT. by Rosé and Bruno Mars is both romantic and rebellious.

Here is what the word APT actually means and the drinking game that Rosé and Bruno Mars play.

What does APT mean?

'Apt' is short for the English word 'apartment'. The word has been borrowed from the English language and is commonly used in Korea. This word is used while playing the Apt drinking game.

APT drinking game

The APT (Apartment) drinking game is a lively Korean game played in social settings. Players chant "APT" in a rhythmic beat. The players pile up their hands together randomly in any order. One of the participants calls out a number, representing a floor in an imaginary apartment building.

The participant with their hand at the bottom picks it up and puts it on the top while counting the number and this sequence repeats. The game gets progressively harder as it continues, with the rhythm increasing and more mistakes happening, leading to lots of laughter and drinks.

Advertisement

If two players say the same number, they both drink or if someone counts the forbidden number chosen at the beginning of the game, they have to drink. It's a playful way to build energy at gatherings and encourage bonding.

More about Rosé and APT

On October 18, BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars released their new single APT. The song has a rocker vibe in the verses but turns into a smooth and melodious track during the pre-chorus. The music video is in shades of black and pink. While Rosé plays the girl smitten by a cute boy, Bruno Mars appears as the nonchalant guy. Both showcase their fun and amusing chemistry.

Earlier this October, Rosé dropped teasers for her new studio album, Rosie, which is set to drop on December 6. The teaser posters gave a glimpse of the concept of the upcoming album. The physical pre-ordering for the album is now live.

Advertisement

The idol shared the journey leading up to this album on Instagram. She wrote that after the tour ended in 2023, she found herself working on the album along with producers and songwriters. She expressed that she spent confused nights while the album was coming together, but thanks to her friends, family, team, and fans, she finally got to announce the release.

On a personal note, Rosé also mentioned that Rosie is a name people close to her call her. So, through this album, she wishes that listeners also feel as close to her. She also calls it a 'little journal of mine'.

Rosé made her solo debut in 2021 with the single album R. This will be the first time since her solo debut that the idol will be returning with a solo comeback.

ALSO READ: TWICE’s Nayeon and Sana’s accidental on-stage kiss at 9th-anniversary event sends fans into frenzy; WATCH