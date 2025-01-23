Azaad Day 7 Box Office: Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's debut movie fails to impress audience; mints Rs 40 lakh

Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapur and starring two newcomers, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, along with an extended cameo appearance of Ajay Devgan, is set for an unfortunate end at the box office, that too, in the second week only.

Azaad collects Rs 40 lakh on Day 7; targets Rs 8 crore finish

Opened with a low Rs 1.50 crore, Azaad received mixed word-of-mouth from critics and the audience. Due to this, it couldn't show any growth at the box office. The movie wrapped its opening weekend under the Rs 5 crore mark while continuously witnessing a downward trajectory on weekdays.

The movie added Rs 40 lakh today, Day 7, wrapping its opening week at a mere Rs 6.20 crore net at the Indian box office. The second weekend will be crucial for Azaad, as the movie will face a new rival, Sky Force, with leading man Akshay Kumar, starting tomorrow.

Given the poor trend, Azaad is all set to surrender in the second week and curb its theatrical run at a disastrous figure of Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore net domestically.

For the unversed, the period action-drama was released on January 17, alongside Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, which is doing relatively better business at the box office.

Day-Wise Collections Of Azaad At The Box Office Are As Follows:

Day Net Box Office Collections 1 Rs 1.50 crore 2 Rs 1.25 crore 3 Rs 1.50 crore 4 Rs 60 lakh 5 Rs 50 lakh 6 Rs 45 lakh 7 Rs 40 lakh Total Rs 6.20 crore

Azaad In Theaters

Azaad is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

